ICC World Cup
Scheduled

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
Pakistan
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
South Africa
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

match yet to start

All

Cricket News

IND vs AUS: If Ravichandran Ashwin Bowls Really Well, They Will Go With Him In The World Cup – Piyush Chawla

SW Desk

Sep 22, 2023 at 12:35 PM

IND vs AUS: If Ravichandran Ashwin Bowls Really Well, They Will Go With Him In The World Cup &#8211; Piyush Chawla

Indian veteran spinner Piyush Chawla urged the Indian team management to play experienced Ravichandran Ashwin over Washington Sundar in the playing 11 against Australia in the first game of the ODI series in Mohali. The 37-year-old will rejoin the ODI squad after 2022 to back up injured Axar Patel heading into the World Cup.

After star all-rounder Axar Patel tore his quadriceps during the Asia Cup game against Bangladesh, India selectors have called up Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar to give the team’s management a backup plan for the World Cup in case things don’t work out for the Gujarat all-rounder in the coming few weeks.

Speaking on Espncricinfo, Piyush Chawla feels that India should play proper bowlers against Australia in the three-match ODI series and wants Ravichandran Ashwin to play ahead of Washington Sundar in the game. India’s batting depth in white-ball cricket is a cause of concern for the Indian team management which is also a reason behind the team’s failure in the mega events.

Piyush Chawla
Piyush Chawla Credits: Twitter

“We have batting till No. 8 in the Indian team. If 8 batters cannot get the job done, you cannot expect No. 9 to come and do the job for you. So, I’ll look at it from the bowling perspective. Ashwin has hardly played 2 ODIs in the last year and it is going to be really important to see how they (Ashwin and Washington) come and bowl in this series. If he (Ashwin) bowls really well, they will go with him in the World Cup,” Piyush Chawla said

As the team has a long tail end in ODI cricket, the Men in Blue were overly dependent on the top-order batters to score runs in the white-ball format of the game. The management is looking to have players who can contribute more with the bat in lower-down order alongside their bowling.

I Feel All Of The Indian Pacers Will Play Two Games Each – Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla feels that the team management will rotate their fast bowlers throughout the series against Australia to keep them fresh ahead of the ODI World Cup in the country. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami, and Shardul Thakur are expected to be given the opportunity throughout the series.

Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj Credits: Twitter

“I feel all of the Indian pacers will play two-two games each. They will be given enough game time but will be given rest as well,” Piyush Chawla added.

Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are expected to spread head India’s bowling attack in the marquee events and the bowling duo can be dangerous if they can find their form going into the ODI World Cup on the home soil.

Tagged:

IND vs AUS 2023

India National Cricket Team

Piyush Chawla

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravindra Jadeja

