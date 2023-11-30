IND vs AUS: India Not Winning The T20 World Cup After 2007 Is A Huge Disappointment – Sunil Gavaskar On India’s Performance In ICC T20 Events

Former Indian World Cup winner Sunil Gavaskar believes that India needs to accept the mistakes they made against Australia. Gavaskar emphasized that the team needs to make some tough decisions for the future of the game and stated that the Indian team has consistently performed well in the ICC events over the past years.

During the World Cup, India’s performance was considered the best ever by a team that did not win the trophy. In the final against Australia, after the explosive start by skipper Rohit Sharma, the rest of the batters went into a shell. Despite half-centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, India was bowled out for 240, with Australian bowlers bringing in their A-game. Travis Head scored a century and helped Australia chase the target in 43 overs.

Following India’s eighth knockout loss in an ICC tournament in the previous eight years, Sunil Gavaskar believes that serious questions must be raised and significant steps must be taken to turn things around. The fact that India, despite being a T20 powerhouse and having played the IPL, hasn’t won a single T20 World Cup since the first edition 16 years ago is alarming which needs to be rectified by the team.

“India will have to accept some of the errors they made in the final if they want to go on and win a trophy. Trying to show solidarity is one thing, but if mistakes are not accepted, then progress will be slower. Over the next few weeks, big decisions will have to be made by individuals and the selection committee”.

“India not winning the T20 World Cup after 2007 is a huge disappointment considering the exposure its players and youngsters get playing in the IPL,” Sunil Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

Team India has brought in some fearless approach to the team under the leadership of Hardik Pandya to groom them for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Indian Premier League has been the perfect platform for many young Indian cricketers to break into the Indian side, as the cash-rich league unearthed a few youngsters who can make it into the Indian side.

That Is A Terrific Performance When You Compare It With The Other Teams – Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar praised Team India’s performance and expressed confidence that the players will overcome the dismal outcome and emerge stronger in the forthcoming events and hailed them for their consistent performance in the last few ICC events.

“India not winning the World Cup was disappointing, no doubt, but that is over now, and the game will move on. Over the last four World Cups, the Indian team entered the final twice with one win and got into the semi-finals on the other two occasions. That is a terrific performance when you compare it with the other teams, and only Australia have been better with two trophy wins,” Sunil Gavaskar added.

Team India has been the most consistent team in the ICC events. They were unbeaten in the 2015 World Cup before losing in the semifinals to Australia, and they have only lost one league game in the 2019 edition before falling short against New Zealand, alongside losing the World Test Championship final in 2021 and 2023.