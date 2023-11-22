IND vs AUS: It Seems Like The Selectors Have Made Up Their Minds – Aakash Chopra On Yuzvendra Chahal’s Exclusion From India T20 Squad

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

IND vs AUS: It Seems Like The Selectors Have Made Up Their Minds – Aakash Chopra On Yuzvendra Chahal’s Exclusion From India T20 Squad

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 22, 2023 at 3:41 PM

IND vs AUS: It Seems Like The Selectors Have Made Up Their Minds – Aakash Chopra On Yuzvendra Chahal's Exclusion From India T20 Squad

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra questioned whether the Indian selectors are looking beyond him after his omission from the India squad for the five-match T20 series against Australia, starting on Thursday. The Right-arm wrist spinner was not picked in the Indian squad for the ODI World Cup 2023.

Yuzvendra Chahal is constantly among the wickets in the white-ball format of the game and has added more variations to his arsenal, making him more lethal in the shorter format of the game. Though he has performed well for India, he could not find a place in the playing 11 in the 2022 T20 World Cup and found himself out of ODI cricket due to team combination.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said that he was surprised to see Yuzvendra Chahal not making it into the team for the five-match T20 series and questioned the Indian selectors regarding his future role with the Indian side.

“Ravi Bishnoi is there but Yuzi (Yuzvendra) Chahal isn’t. It’s a slightly surprising thing to me that you have virtually turned your back on him. You neither played him in ODI cricket nor are you keeping his name for T20Is. Is he not good enough anymore?”

Aakash Chopra
Aakash Chopra Credits: Twitter

“You start getting a feeling like that, which is not a good feeling because Yuzi Chahal has done well. It seems like the selectors have made up their minds and you can’t do anything if someone has made up their mind,” Aakash Chopra said.

Yuzvendra Chahal had some memorable memories in the IPL 2023 as he surpassed the legendary Dwayne Bravo to become the highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL. The Indian star spinner now has 187 wickets in the Indian Premier League under his belt, but young Ravi Bishnoi found a spot in the team over him for the Australia series.

There Is No Doubt That Sanju Samson Is A Mighty Player – Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels that the selection of Jitesh Sharma over Sanju Samson is a massive hint by the Indian selectors going into the 2024 T20 World Cup and believes that their home fans would be disappointed by his snub for the series despite his consistent performance in the IPL.

“Jitesh Sharma is ahead of Sanju Samson. I feel it is a huge statement from the selectors about whom they are looking towards. There is no doubt that Sanju Samson is a mighty player and a match will be played at his home (Thiruvananthapuram) as well.”

Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson Credits: Twitter

“His lifesize poster will be made but he won’t be there. The entire stadium will sing – ‘We miss you, Sanju Samson’. I have started feeling that they are not thinking about him because he opens or plays at No. 3 in the IPL and they don’t have a place for him there,” Aakash Chopra added.

Sanju Samson has shown consistency for the Indian team but the team has opted to go with Ishan Kishan and Jitesh Sharma as the wicketkeeper batters for the five-match series. The duo has done a splendid job for the team in the given opportunities in recent times.

Tagged:

Aakash Chopra

Australia National Cricket Team

IND vs AUS 2023

India National Cricket Team

Sanju Samson

Yuzvendra Chahal

IND vs AUS: It Seems Like The Selectors Have Made Up Their Minds – Aakash Chopra On Yuzvendra Chahal’s Exclusion From India T20 Squad

Nov 22, 2023, 3:41 PM

IND vs AUS : Suryakumar Yadav To Lead The Indian Team Against Australia, No Place For Sanju Samson And Yuzvendra Chahal

Nov 21, 2023, 10:12 AM

IND vs AUS: Say Anything, Why Are You Lying Like This – S Sreesanth Recalls Memories Of Introducing Sanju Samson To Rahul Dravid

Sep 24, 2023, 12:19 PM

IND vs AUS: He Doesn’t Listen When Someone Asks Him To Play According To Pitch – S Sreesanth Lambasts Sanju Samson Over His Attitude

Sep 23, 2023, 3:36 PM

IND vs AUS: If You Average 55 In ODIs And Still Don’t Be Part Of The Squad, Then Definitely That’s Strange – Harbhajan Singh On Sanju Samson’s Omission From Squad

Sep 21, 2023, 11:26 AM

Sanju Samson Shares Cryptic Post On Facebook After Snub From India Squad For Australia Series

Sep 19, 2023, 1:57 PM

