IND vs AUS: Let’s Stick To It And Believe In What We’ve Set Out To Achieve – Andrew McDonald Reveals The Team Meeting Which Turned Their Fortunes

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

IND vs AUS: Let’s Stick To It And Believe In What We’ve Set Out To Achieve – Andrew McDonald Reveals The Team Meeting Which Turned Their Fortunes

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 28, 2023 at 11:35 AM

IND vs AUS: Let&#8217;s Stick To It And Believe In What We&#8217;ve Set Out To Achieve &#8211; Andrew McDonald Reveals The Team Meeting Which Turned Their Fortunes

Australia’s head coach  Andrew McDonald has revealed how a team meeting helped them to turn things around for the squad during their title-winning ODI World Cup 2023 campaign. Despite losing their first two matches, Australia managed to win the championship convincingly, securing their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title.

Pat Cummins-led side’s impressive comeback included nine consecutive victories, including a final triumph over India, where Travis Head’s 137 runs played a crucial role. Despite early setbacks, such as Head’s injury and concerns over other players’ form coming from a poor South Africa tour, the Australian team featuring stalwarts like David Warner, Steve Smith, and Mitchell Starc demonstrated tenacity and strategic prowess.

During an interview on SEN Whateley, Andrew McDonald discussed the team’s reaction to their loss against South Africa. The Australian coach mentioned that the team held a meeting to reinforce that they were still on the right track despite the setbacks and added that the team didn’t want to overreact and throw out everything they had been working on, saying that they were determined to learn from their mistakes and move forward after the two losses.

“There was a get-together post-game (after the South Africa loss), But once again, that was really just to reinforce that we were on the right path. It was about, ‘Let’s stick to it and believe in what we’ve set out to achieve’, and that it will come to fruition eventually, albeit it didn’t in the first couple of games”.

Andrew McDonald
Andrew McDonald Credits: Twitter

“It was really doubling down. I think we’ve had moments like that when we were 0-2 in India in the Test series as well and you bring the group together and it’s really just reiterating what you set out in the first place.” 

“If you start to pivot at that point in time, I think that can create panic within a group. It also means that potentially your planning has been well off and at 0-2 in a nine-match World Cup it’s not the time to start throwing the baby out with the bath water. It was just a time to say, ‘Ok, let’s get moving,” Andrew McDonald said.

Australia Cricket Team
Australia Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

Team India was considered the favourite to win the championship match as it was playing in front of a supportive crowd at home, had won all of its previous games, and had defeated Australia in the league stage.

However, Australia is known for being the most dominant cricket team and has previously won the World Cup five times, so they entered the game with high expectations. Despite losing their first two games by significant margins, the Australian team managed to turn things around and win their sixth CWC title, which was nothing short of amazing.

Tagged:

Andrew McDonald

Australia National Cricket Team

IND vs AUS 2023

India National Cricket Team

Related Article
IND vs AUS: Let&#8217;s Stick To It And Believe In What We&#8217;ve Set Out To Achieve &#8211; Andrew McDonald Reveals The Team Meeting Which Turned Their Fortunes
IND vs AUS: Let’s Stick To It And Believe In What We’ve Set Out To Achieve – Andrew McDonald Reveals The Team Meeting Which Turned Their Fortunes

Nov 28, 2023, 11:35 AM

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I, Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips
IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I, Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips

Nov 27, 2023, 10:44 PM

IND vs AUS: Ultimately Whoever Wins The World Cup Is The Best Team &#8211; Gautam Gambhir Shares His Opinion On Mohammed Kaif&#8217;s Statement
IND vs AUS: Ultimately Whoever Wins The World Cup Is The Best Team – Gautam Gambhir Shares His Opinion On Mohammed Kaif’s Statement

Nov 27, 2023, 3:50 PM

Gautam Gambhir Hopes For India-Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup Final
Gautam Gambhir Hopes For India-Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup Final

Nov 27, 2023, 3:18 PM

IND vs AUS: He Is Fearless And Upgraded Version Of Virender Sehwag &#8211; Yashasvi Jaiswal Childhood Coach Jwala Singh
IND vs AUS: He Is Fearless And Upgraded Version Of Virender Sehwag – Yashasvi Jaiswal Childhood Coach Jwala Singh

Nov 27, 2023, 2:06 PM

IND vs AUS: I Too Supported India And Wanted To See Them Raise The Trophy &#8211; Brian Lara On India&#8217;s Heartbreaking World Cup Final Loss Against Australia
IND vs AUS: I Too Supported India And Wanted To See Them Raise The Trophy – Brian Lara On India’s Heartbreaking World Cup Final Loss Against Australia

Nov 27, 2023, 1:35 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy