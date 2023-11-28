IND vs AUS: Let’s Stick To It And Believe In What We’ve Set Out To Achieve – Andrew McDonald Reveals The Team Meeting Which Turned Their Fortunes

Australia’s head coach Andrew McDonald has revealed how a team meeting helped them to turn things around for the squad during their title-winning ODI World Cup 2023 campaign. Despite losing their first two matches, Australia managed to win the championship convincingly, securing their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title.

Pat Cummins-led side’s impressive comeback included nine consecutive victories, including a final triumph over India, where Travis Head’s 137 runs played a crucial role. Despite early setbacks, such as Head’s injury and concerns over other players’ form coming from a poor South Africa tour, the Australian team featuring stalwarts like David Warner, Steve Smith, and Mitchell Starc demonstrated tenacity and strategic prowess.

During an interview on SEN Whateley, Andrew McDonald discussed the team’s reaction to their loss against South Africa. The Australian coach mentioned that the team held a meeting to reinforce that they were still on the right track despite the setbacks and added that the team didn’t want to overreact and throw out everything they had been working on, saying that they were determined to learn from their mistakes and move forward after the two losses.

“There was a get-together post-game (after the South Africa loss), But once again, that was really just to reinforce that we were on the right path. It was about, ‘Let’s stick to it and believe in what we’ve set out to achieve’, and that it will come to fruition eventually, albeit it didn’t in the first couple of games”.

“It was really doubling down. I think we’ve had moments like that when we were 0-2 in India in the Test series as well and you bring the group together and it’s really just reiterating what you set out in the first place.”

“If you start to pivot at that point in time, I think that can create panic within a group. It also means that potentially your planning has been well off and at 0-2 in a nine-match World Cup it’s not the time to start throwing the baby out with the bath water. It was just a time to say, ‘Ok, let’s get moving,” Andrew McDonald said.

Team India was considered the favourite to win the championship match as it was playing in front of a supportive crowd at home, had won all of its previous games, and had defeated Australia in the league stage.

However, Australia is known for being the most dominant cricket team and has previously won the World Cup five times, so they entered the game with high expectations. Despite losing their first two games by significant margins, the Australian team managed to turn things around and win their sixth CWC title, which was nothing short of amazing.