IND vs AUS: Matthew Hayden Takes A Hilarious Dig At Suryakumar Yadav For His Match-Winning Knock Against Australia

Former Australian World Cup winner Matthew Hayden took a hilarious dig at the stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav for his match-winning effort against Australia in the first T20 of the five-match T20 series. The 33-year-old was at his absolute best in the shorter format game after having an underwhelming ODI World Cup 2023.

Suryakumar Yadav delivered a superb performance, leading his team to victory in the 1st T20 after the initial wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The batter pounded the ball all over the field and didn’t appear to be out of shape in the shorter format of the game after the dismissal performance against Australia at Ahmedabad.

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri and former Australian opener Matthew Hayden were part of the commentary panel during Suryakumar Yadav’s knock, for which

Ravi Shastri said, “How do you stop Suryakumar Yadav when he is in this top form.”

Replying to this, Matthew Hayden said, “Tell him it’s an ODI match.” taking a jibe at his performance in the ODI World Cup final against Australia

Suryakumar Yadav batted exceedingly well to score 80 runs off just 42 balls. He batted at a strike rate of over 190, hitting nine fours and four sixes in his innings. His rousing performance aided India’s pursuit of the mammoth target of 209 runs, which was also their most successful T20I chase, with Rinku Singh finishing the game with six

The Right-handed batter did not have a good ICC World Cup 2023, and he earned a lot of criticism for his performances. The batter has been chastised for not performing well in ODIs, but no one can compete with him in T20Is.