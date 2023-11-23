IND vs AUS: Rahul Dravid Not Keen To Continue As A Full-time Coach, VVS Laxman Likely To Sign A Long-time Contract With Indian Team – Reports

According to sources, Rahul Dravid is unwilling to renew his contract as Team India’s head coach after it expires following their heartbreaking loss in the grand finale against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Men in Blue had a memorable ODI World Cup campaign on the home soil just falling short of the well-deserved title.

Following India’s incredible run in the ODI World Cup 2023, there have been suggestions that the BCCI is likely to extend the head coach’s contract but it is said that Dravid is unwilling to accept a full-time coaching position. Rohit Sharma-led side was the most dominant side in the event, winning all nine league games and the semifinal with ease before falling to Australia in the crucial final.

According to the source in TOI, It is said that NCA Head VVS Laxman has expressed his aspiration to be the head coach of the Indian team and that BCCI is also keen on providing him with a long-time contract with the team and could certainly travel to South Africa as a full-time coach. It is reported that Rahul Dravid is not keen to continue as a coach given his travel with the Indian team for over the last 20 years.

“Laxman has expressed his keenness for the job. During the World Cup, Laxman travelled to Ahmedabad to meet the BCCI’s top bosses in this regard. He’s likely to sign a long-time contract as the Team India coach, and will certainly travel with the team in that capacity for the upcoming tour of South Africa, which will be his first as the full-time India head coach.

“Dravid has communicated to the BCCI that he isn’t keen to continue as a full-time coach. For close to 20 years, he has travelled with the Indian team as a player, and for the past couple of years, he again went through the same grind, which he doesn’t want to undergo,” a BCCI source said TOI.

The Former Indian skipper was given a two-year term following the T20 World Cup in 2021. With Team India failed to meet expectations throughout his term, as the team failed in the 2022 Asia Cup, and the 2022 T20 World Cup followed by the 2023 WTC Final.

It was widely believed that the BCCI would not extend Rahul Dravid’s contract. However, current reports claim that the BCCI’s opinion has shifted in the aftermath of India’s World Cup performance.

Rahul Dravid Is Talks With An IPL Team For A Big Two-year Contract – BCCI Source

According to the source, Rahul Dravid wishes to be near his family following his stressful years firstly as a player and then as a coach with the Indian team. The former India batter is unlikely to accept a full-time coaching position, but he is willing to take on the role of National Cricket Academy and added that he was also in talks with an IPL team about having a two-year contract.

“He’s fine with a role at the NCA as the head there (a role he previously served in), which will allow him to stay back in his hometown Bengaluru. Like earlier, he’s fine with coaching the team sporadically, but not again as a full-time coach, He’s in talks with an IPL team for a big two-year contract,” BCCI Source added.

VVS Laxman, the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, is slated to lead Team India in the five-match Twenty20 International series against Australia. He was the head coach for the men’s team that won gold in the 2023 Asian Games and the three-match T20I series against Ireland.