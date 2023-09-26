IND vs AUS: Ravichandran Ashwin Or Axar Patel Can Be Included In Shardul Thakur’s Spot – Kiran More On India’s Playing Combination For World Cup

Former Indian wicket-keeper batter Kiran More highlighted the importance of having an experienced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the marquee event in the country. The 37-year-old was brought into the Indian team for the three-match ODI series against Australia in the absence of the injured Axar Patel.

India called up Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar after star all-rounder Axar Patel tore his quadriceps during the Asia Cup to offer the team’s management a backup plan for the World Cup in case things don’t go well for the left-handed all-rounder in the next couple of weeks.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kiran More feels that Ravichandran Ashwin can be vital to the team going into the World Cup, as many teams have got left-handed batters in their playing 11 and asserted that the spinners will play a huge role for the teams in the marquee events. He believes that either Axar or Ashwin can replace Shardul Thakur because spinners can make a difference in the Sub-continental conditions.

“Both Axar and Ashwin are very good but when you look at the batting lineup of other countries, there are so many left-handers, So, it’s important to have an off-spinner in the side. I’m not sure how the pitches will play throughout but after the monsoon, I expect the ball to hold a bit. Spinners will play a big role in the first half of the World Cup.”

“Ashwin and Axar can bat and give the team some balance as all-rounders. Either of them can be included in Shardul’s spot. And to be honest, if you can’t score with seven batters, you can’t win a match. So, if there’s a turn-on offer, we might have to go with three spinners,” Kiran More said.

Ashwin can be lethal against the left-hand batters in the ODI World Cup if provided an opportunity, as most top teams like Australia, England, New Zealand, and Pakistan have more left-handed batters at the top of the order as the Tamil Nadu batter can be lethal against the high-quality batters.

It’s A Good Sign For India That He’s Gaining Confidence In Both Departments – Kiran More

Kiran More believes that Indian wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul will perform well for the Men in Blue in the marquee event and hailed him for his brilliant comeback to the game for the Asia Cup 2023. He feels that he would gain confidence after ticking all the boxes after returning to the team.

“I believe Rahul will do a great job for India at the World Cup, He did very well in the Asia Cup, and mind you, he’s made a comeback after a really long injury layoff. He has very good hands and has already taken a couple of fine catches. He’s a big player and it’s a good sign for India that he’s gaining confidence in both departments,” Kiran More added.

The 31-year-old made an impressive comeback to the team during the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka. KL Rahul announced his comeback into International cricket through a brilliant century against Pakistan and the Karnataka batter has continued his fine form in the series against Australia on home soil.