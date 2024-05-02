Kenny Omega was away from AEW Dynamite programming for the past five months as he’s dealing with Diverticulitis since December. Fans of the former AEW and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion finally received positive news about his comeback, last week as he was confirmed to make his return on the latest episode of AEW’s flagship show.

In one of the mid-segments of the May 1 edition of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega finally made his return to TV. Omega said that he spent 10 days in the hospital due to Diverticulitis, and was informed that he was 24 hours away from dying. He was also informed that the the rest of his life could become a ticking time bomb and that he could be sent back to the hospital, or end his life.

Kenny said he was scared about the threatening injury and even thought about retirement, but then he watched AEW Dynasty and saw Swerve Strickland win the AEW World Title while Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay put up an instant classic. It was then that Omega realized that he would do everything to overcome diverticulitis and return to the ring on AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite: The Young Bucks took out Kenny Omega upon his return

AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada came out to confront Omega on AEW Dynamite and said that he has now become The Best Bout Machine. Omega told Okada to give him a few months so that they could settle things in the ring. Jack Perry then attacked Omega from behind. Omega tried to fight off, but Perry hit him with a Steel Chair. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks then appeared and took Omega out with The EVP Trigger.

FTR came out to make the save for Omega but it was too late. Following AEW Dynamite, a live edition of Rampage began where Omega was being stretchered to the back when The Elite attacked FTR from behind. They then stated to a fallen Omega that they were doing just business. The Bucks then also dumped Omega to the cement floor to end the segment. This attack has likely put Omega again on the shelf.