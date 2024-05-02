SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be taking on each other in the 50th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday (May 2).

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between SRH and RR. You’ll get the SRH vs RR Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats and our SRH vs RR match prediction.

SRH vs RR: Match Preview:

SRH will have their task cut out when they take on table-toppers RR in their next game. Not very long ago, SRH were looking almost unbeatable and their qualification to the playoffs looked like a mere formality. After losing two of their first three games, the Hyderabad-based outfit won four games in a row as they blew the opposition away.

However, two defeats in a row have now put them in a spot of bother. SRH not only lost both the games but lost them with big margins. They suffered a 35-run loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru before Chennai Super Kings thrashed them by 78 runs.

SRH are now out of the top four in the IPL 2024 points table and will be desperate to get back to winning ways to reignite their playoffs chances. Another defeat could very well jeopardise their chances of making it to the next round.

RR, on the other hand, have all but secured their passage to the playoffs by winning eight of their nine league games so far. The form and momentum are with them and they will be looking to register another victory to ensure a top-two finish.

IPL 2024 points table:

RR are currently at the top of the points table after winning eight of their nine games. On the other hand, SRH are at the fifth spot with five wins and four defeats so far.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 9 8 1 0 0 16 0.694 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 6 3 0 0 12 1.096 Lucknow Super Giants 10 6 4 0 0 12 0.094 Chennai Super Kings 9 5 4 0 0 10 0.81 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 5 4 0 0 10 0.075 Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.442 Gujarat Titans 10 4 6 0 0 8 -1.113 Punjab Kings 9 3 6 0 0 6 -0.187 Mumbai Indians 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.272 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.415

SRH vs RR: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

SRH:

1st match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs. 2nd match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs. 3rd match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets. 4th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. 5th match: Beat Punjab Kings by two runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by two runs. 6th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs. 7th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs. 8th match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs.

Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs. 9th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 78 runs.

RR:

1st match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs. 2nd match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs. 3rd match: Beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets. 4th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. 5th match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets. 6th match: Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets. 7th match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets. 8th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by nine wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by nine wickets. 9th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets.

SRH vs RR: Match info:

Article Title SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Sunrisers Hyderabad & Rajasthan Royals Series name IPL 2024 Date 02-May-24 Category SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction Stadium Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

SRH vs RR Head To Head record:

SRH RR 18 Matches played 18 09 Won 09 09 Lost 09 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between SRH and RR:

Ground Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals No Result Total Brabourne Stadium 1 0 0 1 Arun Jaitley Stadium 0 2 0 2 Narendra Modi Stadium 1 0 0 1 Sawai Mansingh Stadium 2 2 0 4 Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium 0 1 0 1 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 3 1 0 4 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 0 1 0 1 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 1 0 3 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 0 1 0 1 Overall 9 9 0 18

SRH vs RR Weather Report & Pitch Report:

SRH vs RR Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 36°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 190

SRH Squad:

Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Travis Head, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

RR squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Keshav Maharaj, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kuldeep Sen, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

Fantasy stats for SRH vs RR:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all SRH players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain SRH A Sharma Batter 10 7 0 1 SRH M Jansen All Rounder 10 7 0 0 SRH H Klaasen Wicket Keeper 10 6 1 1 SRH P Cummins Bowler 10 6 0 0 SRH M Agarwal Batter 10 5 0 0 SRH S Ahmed All Rounder 10 5 0 0 SRH T Natarajan Bowler 10 5 1 0 SRH A Markram All Rounder 10 4 1 0 SRH B Kumar Bowler 10 4 0 0 SRH F Farooqi Bowler 7 4 0 0 SRH M Markande Bowler 10 4 0 0 SRH T Head Batter 8 4 1 1 SRH A Samad Batter 10 3 0 0 SRH A Singh Wicket Keeper 6 3 0 0 SRH K Nitish Reddy All Rounder 8 3 1 0 SRH A Singh Bowler 4 2 0 0 SRH G Phillips Batter 8 2 0 0 SRH J Unadkat Bowler 10 2 0 1 SRH R Tripathi Batter 10 2 0 0 SRH U Malik Bowler 10 2 0 0 SRH W Sundar All Rounder 10 2 1 0 SRH S Singh All Rounder 2 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all RR players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain RR S Samson Wicket Keeper 10 7 2 1 RR R Parag All Rounder 10 6 1 0 RR T Boult Bowler 10 6 1 0 RR Y Jaiswal Batter 10 6 0 1 RR A Khan Bowler 10 5 0 0 RR S Sharma Bowler 10 5 1 0 RR Y Chahal Bowler 10 5 0 0 RR J Buttler Wicket Keeper 10 4 0 2 RR K Sen Bowler 10 4 1 1 RR N Burger Bowler 4 4 0 0 RR R Powell Batter 8 4 0 1 RR N Saini Bowler 9 3 0 1 RR R Ashwin All Rounder 10 3 0 0 RR S Hetmyer Batter 10 3 0 0 RR D Jurel Batter 10 2 0 0 RR K Maharaj Bowler 2 1 0 0 RR T Kotian Bowler 1 1 0 0 RR S Dubey Batter 2 0 0 0

CSK vs PBKS Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of SRH vs RR for the 50th match of IPL 2024:

SRH Playing XI:

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

SRH impact players:

Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar

RR Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

RR impact players:

Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tanush Kotian

Most runs and wickets for SRH and RR in IPL 2024:

Most runs for SRH in IPL 2024 Travis Head – 338 runs Most wickets for SRH in IPL 2024 T Natarajan – 13 wickets Most runs for RR in IPL 2024 Sanju Samson – 385 runs Most wickets for RR in IPL 2024 Yuzvendra Chahal – 13 wickets

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson has been in stunning form this season and has led his team from the very front. He is RR’s leading run-scorer so far. In nine games, the right-handed batsman has scored 385 runs with the help of four half-centuries.

Sanju Samson has been in stunning form this season and has led his team from the very front. He is RR’s leading run-scorer so far. In nine games, the right-handed batsman has scored 385 runs with the help of four half-centuries. Travis Head: Travis Head will be looking to score big after failing to impress in recent games. He is SRH’s top run-getter this season with 338 runs including a century and two half-centuries.

Top Picks for SRH vs RR Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen has not managed to cross the 20-run mark in the last three games and will be looking to roar back to form. He has scored 295 runs so far with the help of three half-centuries.

Heinrich Klaasen has not managed to cross the 20-run mark in the last three games and will be looking to roar back to form. He has scored 295 runs so far with the help of three half-centuries. Pat Cummins: With SRH in desperate need of a win, Pat Cummins will be looking to lead his team from the very front. The Australia star has picked up 10 wickets so far.

Budget Picks for SRH vs RR Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Nitish Reddy: Nitish Reddy will be eyeing another impressive outing for SRH this season. In six games so far, he has scored 143 runs with the help of one fifty.

Nitish Reddy will be eyeing another impressive outing for SRH this season. In six games so far, he has scored 143 runs with the help of one fifty. Sandeep Sharma: Sandeep Sharma has been impressive this season. He has picked up 8 wickets including a five-wicket haul in four games so far. RR will be depending on him to contain SRH’s hard-hitting batters.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeepers Heinrich Klaasen Sanju Samson (vc) Jos Buttler Batsmen Travis Head (c) Abhishek Sharma Yashasvi Jaiswal Allrounders Aiden Markram Riyan Parag Bowlers Pat Cummins Trent Boult Sandeep Sharma

SRH vs RR Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeepers Heinrich Klaasen Sanju Samson Jos Buttler (c) Batsmen Travis Head Abhishek Sharma Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc) Allrounders Nitish Reddy Bowlers Pat Cummins Trent Boult Sandeep Sharma Yuzvendra Chahal

SRH vs RR Match Prediction Today:

RR will start the game as slight favourites and are expected to win the game against SRH. Talking about the head-to-head record between the two teams, both of them have won nine games against each other so far. So going by the current form, RR will have the upper hand in the contest.