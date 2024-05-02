AEW Double or Nothing 2024 is going to be one of the four major pay-per-views to be hosted by the All Elite Wrestling promotion, later this month. The annual show is heading back to the original venue and the match card started to get filled up from last week onward. The Women’s World Title Match has now been inserted into the card.

The current champion Toni Storm will go through her next title defense of the ongoing reign as she will put it on the line against Serena Deeb. After making it clear for the last few weeks that she wanted to go after Storm and the title shot at Storm, the championship match was confirmed for AEW Double or Nothing 2024 after Deeb defeated Mariah May on Dynamite.

May delivered a Sweet Cheek Music but Deeb kicked out. A charging knee connected, and May further went for the May Day finisher, but Deeb countered. May tried to go for the headstand head scissors again, but Deeb had it converted into a half crab after which Toni Storm threw in the towel for the referee stoppage.

Soon after the match was over, the graphic officially announced that Serena Deeb would be facing Toni Storm at AEW Double or Nothing 2024 for the Women’s World Championship. The last time, Storm defended her title was at Dynasty in a three-way match against Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa.

Meanwhile, May is also set for another matchup against Harley Cameron on next week’s Dynamite. Apart from the above-mentioned women’s title match, the TBS title match from the female roster has also been announced for AEW Double or Nothing 2024 where Mercedes Mone will make her in-ring debut by challenging the champion Willow Nightingale.

AEW Double or Nothing 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW Double or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view takes place within four weeks from now on Sunday, May 26 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Multiple matches for the PPV have been confirmed and they go as follows,

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) defends against Christian Cage

– AEW International Championship: Roderick Strong (c) defends against Will Ospreay

– AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) defends against Serena Deeb

– AEW TBS Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) defends against Mercedes Mone