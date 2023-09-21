SportzWiki Logo
All

Cricket News

IND vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja's Numbers With Bat Is Worrying Factor For Team India – Aakash Chopra

SW Desk

Sep 21, 2023 at 4:10 PM

SW Desk

Sep 21, 2023 at 4:10 PM

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has raised his concerns regarding the form of Ravindra Jadeja’s performance with the bat going into the ODI World Cup in India. The left-handed all-rounder struggled to get going with the bat in the continental event failing to make an impact for the team.

Ravindra Jadeja has been poor with bat for India at the Asia Cup, scoring just 25 runs in his three innings. Despite being selected as the primary spinner for India, Jadeja didn’t perform well with the bat in the competition and would be keen to add up some runs in the forthcoming ODI series against Australia on home soil. In 12 matches, he has scored 138 runs at an average of 23 in the ODI cricket.

“Ravindra Jadeja’s numbers have been worrisome since the 2019 World Cup. A deep dive into his performance to see what numbers have to tell… or do numbers lie?”

Ravindra Jadeja would look to improve his batting number lower down the order. He has been an integral part of India since he made his debut and his all-around ability gives balance to the India team. He has been in terrific form for the Men in Blue over the past few years.

The left-arm spinner can be lethal with his bowling, especially on the sub-continental wickets which would assist the spinners. Jadeja has played a crucial role in the Indian team over the last few years, and their ability to offer balance in the playing 11 helped the Indian team to register many memorable victories in recent years.

Ravindra Jadeja will serve as a deputy for KL Rahul in the first two games of the three-match ODI series against Australia. This series will be the last bilateral assignment for both teams before the ODI World Cup 2023 which will begin on October 5 in India.

India will play the first ODI in Mohali on September 22 followed by 2nd ODI on September 24 before finishing the series in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27 to wrap up their preparation for the ODI World Cup.

For Australia, Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, and Glenn Maxwell are among the notable names making a comeback to the ODI squad. The return of the star players will boost their chances against the Men In Blue, who have rested their key players going into the World Cup in India.

IND vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja’s Numbers With Bat Is Worrying Factor For Team India – Aakash Chopra

