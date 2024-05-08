Chelsea Green is one of the names on the WWE roster to have been garnering tons of attention via her social media antics. Her recognition as one of the most eye-catching stars, and then making a surprise appearance at the end of WWE NXT Spring Breakin surprised the fans.

It ultimately led her to challenge Roxanne Perez on WWE NXT, this week in the main event match for the NXT Women’s Title. After a back-and-forth going, Green was pinned by Perez to come up short of winning the belt. Right after this instance, she was spotted crying uncontrollably backstage and she also got a surprise shoulder to cry on.

WWE NXT Women’s North American Title Qualifiers To Begin On May 14 Episode

This heart-breaking backstage moment was shared after the May 7 episode of WWE NXT aired where Chelsea Green was crying with Arianna Grace who also lost her match against Michin. Since Green’s NXT Women’s Championship match was also unsuccessful, the two wiped their hearts out and they both blamed their opponents for the losses.

As revealed in a WWE NXT exclusive, this is what they were found conversing,

Chelsea Green: We’re both so pretty. We’re so pretty, and we’re so good, and we’re winners.

Arianna Grace: We won.

Chelsea Green: We’re winners.

Arianna Grace: They cheated. It’s not fair.

Chelsea Green: You know what? We’re rich, and we’re sparkly…

Arianna Grace: Better than most people, I think.”

Becky Lynch’s WWE Contract Situation To Be Settled In Coming Weeks

Chelsea Green rumored to reunite with the Robert Stone brand

Soon after Chelsea Green arrived at WWE NXT, last week, reports from Fightful Select affirmed that Robert Stone is no longer managing anyone since Von Wagner’s release and that WWE wants him to reunite with his former client, Green. Following this backstage happening, chances are there that the duo could be managed by Stone if they start acting as a tag team on Wednesday nights.

Just a day after getting drafted to SmackDown alongside her tag team partner Piper Niven in the 2024 WWE Draft, Chelsea Green made a surprise comeback on WWE NXT TV during last week’s episode and she was quick to challenge Roxanne Perez for the Women’s Title for this week’s show in a backstage segment.