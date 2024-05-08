AEW Dynamite will continue their ongoing Canada tour by delivering yet another episode from the USA’s neighbor country and one of the major segments from the show will feature the appearance of Kenny Omega who is likely to make a big announcement.

Last week, during the May 1 edition of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega finally made his return to TV after a hiatus that lasted for five months. Omega said that he spent 10 days in the hospital due to Diverticulitis, and was informed that he was 24 hours away from dying. He was also informed that the rest of his life could become a ticking time bomb and that he could be sent back to the hospital, or end his life.

This return happened just a week after AEW President Tony Khan was taken out by The Young Bucks, the EVPs of the company on AEW Dynamite. Since Omega also possesses a position in the company as an EVP, he was about to stand up against the heels. But The Bucks alongside Okada and Jack Perry took him out with the EVP Trigger. FTR made the save but The Elite further attacked Omega as he was stretchered out of the building.

In this situation, Omega has now been announced to appear on AEW Dynamite to make an “important announcement” and we guess it could be related to his injury. Previously, Omega was “fired” from The Elite and was replaced by Kazuchika Okada in his position. Going by the storyline, the Okada vs. Omega rivalry from Japan is renewing in AEW.

AEW Dynamite May 8 episode match card

But for the time being, reports from Wrestling Observer also affirm that Omega needs to undergo surgery to fix his recent issues and hence this could be related to his announcement. The kayfabe attack from last week by The Elite could be shown as the reason behind this. For the time being, the match card for the May 8 episode of AEW Dynamite stands as follows,

– Kenny Omega will make an important announcement

– TNT Champion Adam Copeland defends against Brody King

– Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta

– Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron

– Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage confrontation

– Serena Deeb to speak

– Chris Jericho & Big Bill in action