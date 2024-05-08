As confirmed last week on WWE NXT, the brand’s first-ever Women’s North American Champion will be crowned at the Battleground 2024 premium live event. Originally, the introduction of the new North American Title came at Stand & Deliver during the WrestleMania weekend but the details of crowning the new champion came last week.

The top 12 names in the Women’s Combine will begin squaring off in the North American title match qualifiers starting from next week’s WWE NXT. The results of the Women’s Combine were revealed during this week’s and these 12 participants were inserted to compete in six separate qualifying matches to begin on next week’s show.

The winners of these six qualifying bouts will now advance to a ladder match set for WWE NXT Battleground on Sunday, June 9 to crown the inaugural Women’s North American Champion. The participants determined from the combine are,

Sol Ruca

Thea Hail

Jaida Parker

Brinley Reece

Michin

Fallon Henley

Lash Legend

Ivy Nile

Izzi Dame

Kelani Jordan

Tatum Paxley

Wren Sinclair

The first two qualifying matches announced for next week’s WWE NXT are Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame and Ivy Nile vs. Lash Legend. Six of the above 12 participants will then head onto Battleground PLE on June 9 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Three additional matches have also been announced for the show and one of them will be contested for the Heritage Cup. Charlie Dempsey will defend the cup against Tony D’Angelo after an angle was shown on this Tuesday’s show where D’Angelo’s crew kidnapped Dempsey’s No Quarter Catch Crew stablemates Damon Kemp and Myles Borne.

WWE NXT May 14 episode match card

Also set for next week, Noam Dar will compete in a singles contest against Je’Von Evans while Edris Enofe & Malik Blade will face OTM’s Bronco Nima & Lucien Price in a tag team action. At a glance, the match card for the May 14 episode of WWE NXT goes as follows,

– Battleground Women’s North American title ladder match qualifier: Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame

– Battleground Women’s North American title ladder match qualifier: Ivy Nile vs. Lash Legend

– NXT Heritage Cup holder Charlie Dempsey defends against Tony D’Angelo

– Noam Dar vs. Je’Von Evans

– Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Bronco Nima & Lucien Price