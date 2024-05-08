The Rock was back on WWE television from the very first episode of Monday Night Raw which led to his involvement at Wrestlemania 40. Initially slated to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, the angle changed due to the audience’s immense support for Cody Rhodes.

The Rock was part of the Biggest Tag Team Match in WWE history where he and Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Wrestlemania 40 Night One main event. Following his highly-anticipated return to the WWE ring on that night, the former WWE Champion has garnered significant financial gains, securing nearly 97,000 shares of TKO stock, which are currently valued at over $9 million.

The revelation came through an SEC filing by the WWE owner TKO board where Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson holds the position on the TKO board. According to the filing, the 96,558 Class A shares fully vested on Sunday, increasing Johnson’s total ownership to 193,116 shares.

The Rock vested stocks in TKO in early January as part of Wrestlemania 40 deal

These shares were part of the deal that The Rock had with TKO in January 2024 as he joined the TKO board. The agreement stipulated that the shares would vest upon the completion of certain services outlined in the Independent Contractor Services and Merchandising Agreement. These services likely included his participation in the WrestleMania match where he pinned Cody Rhodes to tease that a future matchup is in store with the current WWE Champion.

Additionally, the January arrangement also granted Johnson full intellectual property ownership of the “The Rock” name, along with other character-related trademarks.

The good news is that The Rock’s involvement in WWE programming is not fully over as he’s slated for a comeback whenever his schedule permits him to do so. Despite his return to Hollywood for upcoming projects such as the A24 film “Smashing Machine” and the live-action adaptation of “Moana,” the possibility of further in-ring appearances has been dropped. He has confirmed that he will work WrestleMania 41 in 2025 and is coming for the new WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes.

Time will tell when The Rock decides to return to the WWE programming but going by his current schedule, it’s most likely that he will be back once the Wrestlemania 41 season kicks off around next year’s beginning.