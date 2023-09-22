SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Scheduled

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
Pakistan
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
South Africa
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

match yet to start

All

Cricket News

IND vs AUS: Since He Left The Captaincy, His Batting Has Improved – Amit Mishra On Virat Kohli Returning Back To His Best In International Cricket

SW Desk

Sep 22, 2023 at 10:16 AM

IND vs AUS: Since He Left The Captaincy, His Batting Has Improved &#8211; Amit Mishra On Virat Kohli Returning Back To His Best In International Cricket

Veteran Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra feels that Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli is back at his absolute best in the game after leaving the captaincy to Rohit Sharma in all three formats of the game. The 34-year-old has been the best batter for India across the formats.

Virat Kohli made a stunning return to form, starting from Asia Cup 2022, and went on to score centuries for India in all three formats of the game. In three innings in Asia Cup 2023, the right-handed batter has 129 runs scored at an average of 64.50 and could be crucial for the team’s success going into the ODI World Cup in India.

Speaking on TimesofIndia.com, Amit Mishra believes that Virat Kohli has started playing freely in the game after quitting his captaincy with the Indian team and asserted that he is more concentrated on his batting rather than thinking about other duties in the team.

“He is playing freely. Since he has quit his captaincy and Rohit became the captain, Virat is playing freely. He is now focussing and concentrating on his batting. With this, there is a lot of improvement in his batting.

Amit Mishra
Amit Mishra Credits: Twitter

“When you are a captain, you have to focus on both aspects of the team and your batting. Now Virat is no longer a captain and his sole focus is on his batting. Since he left the captaincy, his batting has improved. He is the same Virat we saw a few years back [before the lean phase]. He is giving the same glimpse,” Amit Mishra told TOI.

Despite his contribution to Indian cricket, Virat Kohli has come under a lot of criticism, especially during his captaincy tenure, where he failed to win a single ICC trophy. In his final tournament as captain, India failed to even qualify for the knockouts in the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai.

Virat Kohli Is In A Very Good Frame Of Mind Currently – Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra said that Virat Kohli has been enjoying his batting recently, which has shown in his game scores. He believes that the talented Indian batsman is having more fun on the field, which shows that he is in a good frame of mind.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

“Virat is enjoying his batting, scoring runs, always smiling, having fun on the field, and speaking other team. He is in a very good frame of mind currently,” Amit Mishra added.

Virat Kohli would be highly motivated to do well for the team in the forthcoming mega event in India. As the last three ODI World Cups are won by the home team, India will look to make full use of the Indian conditions to end India’s title drought in ICC events.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Amit Mishra

IND vs AUS 2023

India National Cricket Team

Virat Kohli

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
IND vs AUS: Since He Left The Captaincy, His Batting Has Improved &#8211; Amit Mishra On Virat Kohli Returning Back To His Best In International Cricket
IND vs AUS: Since He Left The Captaincy, His Batting Has Improved – Amit Mishra On Virat Kohli Returning Back To His Best In International Cricket

Sep 22, 2023, 10:16 AM

IND vs AUS: This Is Not A 20-over Game, It Is Of 50 overs &#8211; Amit Mishra Raises Concern Regarding Ravichandran Ashwin Fielding In ODI Cricket
IND vs AUS: This Is Not A 20-over Game, It Is Of 50 overs – Amit Mishra Raises Concern Regarding Ravichandran Ashwin Fielding In ODI Cricket

Sep 21, 2023, 11:49 AM

IPL 2023: Amit Mishra Is Positive About Playing Cricket In Future After Lucknow Super Giants Victory Over RCB
IPL 2023: Amit Mishra Is Positive About Playing Cricket In Future After Lucknow Super Giants Victory Over RCB

Apr 8, 2023, 7:39 PM

IPL 2023: He Has &#8220;Waiting Game&#8221; Style Bowling &#8211; Amit Mishra Hails Ravi Bishnoi&#8217;s Patience In Bowling
IPL 2023: He Has “Waiting Game” Style Bowling – Amit Mishra Hails Ravi Bishnoi’s Patience In Bowling

Apr 8, 2023, 2:01 PM

IND vs AUS: He Has Worked Hard For The Past 4-5 Years &#8211; Amit Mishra Backs KL Rahul To Do well
IND vs AUS: He Has Worked Hard For The Past 4-5 Years – Amit Mishra Backs KL Rahul To Do well

Feb 21, 2023, 3:58 PM

Quinton de Kock Might Not Come To Play IPL 2023 If He Sees This Pitch: Gautam Gambhir Criticises Lucknow Pitch
Quinton de Kock Might Not Come To Play IPL 2023 If He Sees This Pitch: Gautam Gambhir Criticises Lucknow Pitch

Jan 30, 2023, 1:13 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links