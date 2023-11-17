IND vs AUS: Team India T20 Squad For Australia Series Likely To Be Announced After The Completion Of ODI World Cup 2023

The Indian cricket team for the highly-anticipated T20 series between Australia and India is still not announced. The selection news has been purposefully postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee, with them waiting for the completion of the ODI World Cup final on home soil.

In a five-match Twenty20 International series, a less experienced Indian team is expected to play Australia in preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup. The five-match series between Australia and India will begin soon after the 2023 World Cup ends. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will probably miss the series since they are expected to be rested following the marquee event.

The team will be revealed on Monday, November 20, and it is reported that all of the selected Indian players have already received notifications to report to Visakhapatnam on November 21.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is the front-runner for captaincy, with important players like Suryakumar Yadav scheduled for rest and Hardik Pandya out with an injury. The Indian opener has the experience of leading the team to a gold medal at the Asian Games and could be the right candidate to lead in the absence of experienced players.

Experienced Indian players including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav are anticipated to take a break after the completion of the ODI World Cup, providing a chance for up-and-coming talent to demonstrate their abilities to showcase their talent ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Many believe that it is the right time to bring new faces into the team, especially in T20 cricket, who can take the baton forward for the Indian team.

The Men in Blue will look to be aggressive in T20 cricket as they invested in the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, and Tilak Varma in the shorter format of the game and they could be crucial for the team’s chances in 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were not picked in the Indian team after the Men in Blue against England in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup as Hardik Pandya was given the responsibility to lead the team with the future in mind and it will interesting to see whether go back to Indian stalwarts for 2024 T20 World Cup or groom the youngsters for the big event.