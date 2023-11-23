IND vs AUS: The Sun Rises Again, And There Is Light At The End Of The Tunnel – Suryakumar Yadav On Painful Loss In ODI World Cup Final

Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav feels that the ODI World Cup 2023 final loss against Australia will take some time for everyone to heal after the team’s dominant show throughout the marquee event after falling short in another knockout game of the ICC events.

Team India’s last ICC competition victory came in 2013 when they won the ICC Champions Trophy under the leadership of legendary MS Dhoni. Following the Champions Trophy 2013, The Men In Blue performed consistently to reach the knockout stage of the ICC tournaments, falling short of the prestigious titles.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game against Australia, Suryakumar Yadav said that the heartbreaking loss against the marquee final would take some time to heal for the team and that the sun will rise again, stating that the team is looking forward to the challenges ahead.

“It is difficult it will take time, it can’t be that you wake up the next morning and you forget everything what happened. It was a long tournament. We would have loved to win it, But as you get up in the morning the sun rises again, and there is light at the end of the tunnel. You have to move on. It is a fresh team (T20 squad), really looking forward to the challenge,” Suryakumar Yadav said.

The Australian cricket team won their sixth World Cup title with an outstanding effort. It was painful for the fans to see the visuals of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, with tears in his eyes, making his way back to the dressing room, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj too could not hold their emotions following the team’s painful loss.

We Played A Positive Brand Of Cricket Throughout The Tournament – Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav said that everyone is disappointed not to get through to the World Cup title but that everyone in their families is proud of how they performed throughout the ODI World Cup 2023 and was glad to play a positive and aggressive brand of cricket in the mega event.

“Obviously, a little disappointing but when you look back at the journey it was a great campaign. All of India and our families were proud about the way everyone displayed their talent on the ground. We played a positive brand of cricket throughout the tournament. We can be very proud of that,” Suryakumar Yadav added.

Despite losing the final match, many people praised India’s remarkable performance. Despite defeating practically every opponent they met en route to the championship game, the side lost another ICC trophy final after winning 10 straight games.