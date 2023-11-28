IND vs AUS: There’s Pattern That He Has Created In His Batting – Abhishek Nayar Decodes Ishan Kishan’s Batting Approach In White-Ball Cricket

Former Indian all-rounder Abhishek Nayar heaped praise on Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan for his adaptability in the present Indian T20 team, the southpaw batted at the No.3 position and scored back-to-back half-centuries in the five-match T20 series.

Ishan Kishan continued his excellent form in the shorter format of the game, having scored a half-century in the first T20I, which India won by two wickets. In the opening T20I, the left-handed batter hit 58 off 39 balls, followed by 52 runs off just 32 balls in the second game.

Speaking on Jiocinema, Abhishek Nayar feels that Ishan Kishan has done exceedingly well for the Indian team, batting at different positions, and lauded him for taking his time in the middle before going hard at the bowlers alongside his wicket-keeping duties

“It’s a completely different role for Ishan Kishan. You have seen him bat in the middle order, at No.4 and 5 for India. He is coming in at No.3 in T20Is, but there’s a pattern that he has created in his batting that’s bringing him success. He takes time initially, today as well, 17 off 19 deliveries,” Abhishek Nayar said.

“Then he takes off and manages to cover all those dot balls that he played initially. He is bringing in that flexibility as a wicketkeeper-batter to score runs wherever you send him to bat,” Abhishek Nayar added.

Ishan Kishan has demonstrated his ability to bat at various positions for the team in the white-ball format of the game. The 25-year-old has delivered for the team in the given opportunities and would be hard to ignore from playing 11 in the upcoming games.

The Boys Are Not Putting Too Much Pressure On Me – Suryakumar Yadav

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav said the youngsters in the team are taking responsibility on their own to perform for the team. He also commended Rinku Singh, the young Indian finisher for his brilliant finishing skills against Australia in the first two T20 games, comparing him to the legendary MS Dhoni.

“The boys are not putting too much pressure on me. They are taking onus. I told them before, to be prepared to bat first. There was a lot of dew.

“We talked to defend it later. When I saw Rinku come in to bat in the last game, the composure he showed was brilliant. It reminded me of someone(laughs). Everyone knows the answer(laughs again),” Suryakumar Yadav further added.

India has started their post-World Cup campaign on a high note, leading Australia 2-0 in a five-match T20I series. The hosts were defeated by Australia in the World Cup final, which ended their unbeaten run in the competition.

On Tuesday, both teams will play each other in Guwahati, with India looking to win the series and achieve a score of 3-0. Meanwhile, the Australians will attempt to make a comeback and keep the series alive.