IND vs AUS: There’s Pattern That He Has Created In His Batting – Abhishek Nayar Decodes Ishan Kishan’s Batting Approach In White-Ball Cricket

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

IND vs AUS: There’s Pattern That He Has Created In His Batting – Abhishek Nayar Decodes Ishan Kishan’s Batting Approach In White-Ball Cricket

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 28, 2023 at 2:13 PM

IND vs AUS: There&#8217;s Pattern That He Has Created In His Batting &#8211; Abhishek Nayar Decodes Ishan Kishan&#8217;s Batting Approach In White-Ball Cricket

Former Indian all-rounder Abhishek Nayar heaped praise on Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan for his adaptability in the present Indian T20 team, the southpaw batted at the No.3 position and scored back-to-back half-centuries in the five-match T20 series.

Ishan Kishan continued his excellent form in the shorter format of the game, having scored a half-century in the first T20I, which India won by two wickets. In the opening T20I, the left-handed batter hit 58 off 39 balls, followed by 52 runs off just 32 balls in the second game.

Speaking on Jiocinema, Abhishek Nayar feels that Ishan Kishan has done exceedingly well for the Indian team, batting at different positions, and lauded him for taking his time in the middle before going hard at the bowlers alongside his wicket-keeping duties

“It’s a completely different role for Ishan Kishan. You have seen him bat in the middle order, at No.4 and 5 for India. He is coming in at No.3 in T20Is, but there’s a pattern that he has created in his batting that’s bringing him success. He takes time initially, today as well, 17 off 19 deliveries,” Abhishek Nayar said.

Abhishek Nayar
Abhishek Nayar Credits: Twitter

“Then he takes off and manages to cover all those dot balls that he played initially. He is bringing in that flexibility as a wicketkeeper-batter to score runs wherever you send him to bat,” Abhishek Nayar added.

Ishan Kishan has demonstrated his ability to bat at various positions for the team in the white-ball format of the game. The 25-year-old has delivered for the team in the given opportunities and would be hard to ignore from playing 11 in the upcoming games.

The Boys Are Not Putting Too Much Pressure On Me – Suryakumar Yadav

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav said the youngsters in the team are taking responsibility on their own to perform for the team. He also commended Rinku Singh, the young Indian finisher for his brilliant finishing skills against Australia in the first two T20 games, comparing him to the legendary MS Dhoni.

Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav Credits: Twitter

 “The boys are not putting too much pressure on me. They are taking onus. I told them before, to be prepared to bat first. There was a lot of dew.

“We talked to defend it later. When I saw Rinku come in to bat in the last game, the composure he showed was brilliant. It reminded me of someone(laughs). Everyone knows the answer(laughs again),” Suryakumar Yadav further added.

India has started their post-World Cup campaign on a high note, leading Australia 2-0 in a five-match T20I series. The hosts were defeated by Australia in the World Cup final, which ended their unbeaten run in the competition.

On Tuesday, both teams will play each other in Guwahati, with India looking to win the series and achieve a score of 3-0. Meanwhile, the Australians will attempt to make a comeback and keep the series alive.

Tagged:

Abhishek Nayar

IND vs AUS 2023

India National Cricket Team

Ishan Kishan

Suryakumar Yadav

Related Article
IND vs AUS: There&#8217;s Pattern That He Has Created In His Batting &#8211; Abhishek Nayar Decodes Ishan Kishan&#8217;s Batting Approach In White-Ball Cricket
IND vs AUS: There’s Pattern That He Has Created In His Batting – Abhishek Nayar Decodes Ishan Kishan’s Batting Approach In White-Ball Cricket

Nov 28, 2023, 2:02 PM

IND vs AUS: We Will Definitely Take A Call Tonight &#8211; Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up On Selection Dilemma Between Ishan Kishan And Jitesh Sharma
IND vs AUS: We Will Definitely Take A Call Tonight – Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up On Selection Dilemma Between Ishan Kishan And Jitesh Sharma

Nov 23, 2023, 10:22 AM

IND vs NZ Match Prediction: Highest Scorer and Wicket takers, Match 21, ICC World Cup 2023
IND vs NZ Match Prediction: Highest Scorer and Wicket takers, Match 21, ICC World Cup 2023

Oct 21, 2023, 3:36 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Ishan Kishan Fine Tunes His Skills Ahead Of The Game Against Afghanistan After A Forgettable World Cup Debut
ODI World Cup 2023: Ishan Kishan Fine Tunes His Skills Ahead Of The Game Against Afghanistan After A Forgettable World Cup Debut

Oct 11, 2023, 5:32 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Know There Is Aggression And Exuberance Of Youth &#8211; Shoaib Akhtar Urges Ishan Kishan To Play According To Situation
ODI World Cup 2023: I Know There Is Aggression And Exuberance Of Youth – Shoaib Akhtar Urges Ishan Kishan To Play According To Situation

Oct 9, 2023, 4:19 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Doubtful For The World Cup Opener Against Australia After Being Down With Dengue &#8211; Reports
ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Doubtful For The World Cup Opener Against Australia After Being Down With Dengue – Reports

Oct 6, 2023, 10:13 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy