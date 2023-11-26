IND vs AUS: They Deserve To Make A Call On Themselves – Chris Gayle Shares His Opinion On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s Future With The Indian Team

After India’s heartbreaking loss against Australia, Chris Gayle shared his opinion on whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should continue playing in the shortest format and feels that Rohit Sharma will play a significant role in the Men in Blue’s campaign in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Earlier, it was reported that Rohit Sharma is unlikely to play any more T20Is, and Virat Kohli, who scored the highest tournament score during the ODI World Cup 2023 will take a call about his participation in the shorter format of the game. A BCCI source has mentioned that these two cricketing legends cannot be replaced so easily.

Speaking to IANS, Chris Gayle thinks that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have performed exceptionally well in the recently concluded ODI World Cup, should have a say in their future in the squad as they have contributed a lot to their country over the years.

“Those guys have to make a call for themselves. If they want to play, why not? They have done a lot for the country and they deserve to make a call on themselves,” Chris Gayle said.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli played their last T20I match for India in the 2022 T20 World Cup, where India was defeated by England in the semi-finals. It is reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold a meeting with the Indian captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar to reassess and devise a plan for the Indian team’s future.

I Don’t See Anyone Getting Close To That Record – Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle hailed his former teammate and Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli for his record 50th ODI hundred during the ODI World Cup 2023 and feels that no one would get close to that record in the future. Virat Kohli became the first batter in history to score 50 hundreds in one-day international cricket (ODI) after surpassing the great Sachin Tendulkar.

“To get the 50 ODI century is unbelievable. It was just fantastic to break the record of a legendary player like Sachin Tendulkar. And I don’t see anyone getting close to that record,” Chris Gayle told to IANS.

Star Indian batsman Virat Kohli set a World Cup record with 765 runs at an average of 95.62 in 11 games to finish as the competition’s top scorer in the tournament. With 765 runs, Kohli set a record for most runs scored by a batter in a World Cup. In the 2003 tournament surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s 673 runs from 11 matches.