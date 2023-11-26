IND vs AUS: They Deserve To Make A Call On Themselves – Chris Gayle Shares His Opinion On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s Future With The Indian Team

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

IND vs AUS: They Deserve To Make A Call On Themselves – Chris Gayle Shares His Opinion On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s Future With The Indian Team

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 26, 2023 at 4:33 PM

IND vs AUS: They Deserve To Make A Call On Themselves &#8211; Chris Gayle Shares His Opinion On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli&#8217;s Future With The Indian Team

After India’s heartbreaking loss against Australia, Chris Gayle shared his opinion on whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should continue playing in the shortest format and feels that Rohit Sharma will play a significant role in the Men in Blue’s campaign in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Earlier, it was reported that Rohit Sharma is unlikely to play any more T20Is, and Virat Kohli, who scored the highest tournament score during the ODI World Cup 2023 will take a call about his participation in the shorter format of the game. A BCCI source has mentioned that these two cricketing legends cannot be replaced so easily.

Speaking to IANS, Chris Gayle thinks that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have performed exceptionally well in the recently concluded ODI World Cup, should have a say in their future in the squad as they have contributed a lot to their country over the years.

Chris Gayle
Chris Gayle Credits: Twitter

“Those guys have to make a call for themselves. If they want to play, why not? They have done a lot for the country and they deserve to make a call on themselves,” Chris Gayle said.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli played their last T20I match for India in the 2022 T20 World Cup, where India was defeated by England in the semi-finals. It is reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold a meeting with the Indian captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar to reassess and devise a plan for the Indian team’s future.

I Don’t See Anyone Getting Close To That Record – Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle hailed his former teammate and Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli for his record 50th ODI hundred during the ODI World Cup 2023 and feels that no one would get close to that record in the future. Virat Kohli became the first batter in history to score 50 hundreds in one-day international cricket (ODI) after surpassing the great Sachin Tendulkar.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

“To get the 50 ODI century is unbelievable. It was just fantastic to break the record of a legendary player like Sachin Tendulkar. And I don’t see anyone getting close to that record,” Chris Gayle told to IANS.

Star Indian batsman Virat Kohli set a World Cup record with 765 runs at an average of 95.62 in 11 games to finish as the competition’s top scorer in the tournament. With 765 runs, Kohli set a record for most runs scored by a batter in a World Cup. In the 2003 tournament surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s 673 runs from 11 matches.

Tagged:

Chris Gayle

IND vs AUS 2023

India National Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Related Article
IND vs AUS: They Deserve To Make A Call On Themselves &#8211; Chris Gayle Shares His Opinion On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli&#8217;s Future With The Indian Team
IND vs AUS: They Deserve To Make A Call On Themselves – Chris Gayle Shares His Opinion On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s Future With The Indian Team

Nov 26, 2023, 4:33 PM

IND vs AUS: He Should Continue Maintaining The Same Approach &#8211; Amit Mishra Lauds Suryakumar Yadav For His Brilliant Captaincy Against Australia
IND vs AUS: He Should Continue Maintaining The Same Approach – Amit Mishra Lauds Suryakumar Yadav For His Brilliant Captaincy Against Australia

Nov 26, 2023, 3:39 PM

IND vs AUS: They Are All Pretty Good Players, May Be Just To Stay One Step Ahead Of Them &#8211; Jason Behrendorff On Australia&#8217;s Plans To Stop Suryakumar Yadav And Team
IND vs AUS: They Are All Pretty Good Players, May Be Just To Stay One Step Ahead Of Them – Jason Behrendorff On Australia’s Plans To Stop Suryakumar Yadav And Team

Nov 26, 2023, 2:06 PM

IND vs AUS: BCCI Discusses Rahul Dravid&#8217;s Future As Head Coach Of Team India, Hoping To Reach A Decision Soon &#8211; Reports
IND vs AUS: BCCI Discusses Rahul Dravid’s Future As Head Coach Of Team India, Hoping To Reach A Decision Soon – Reports

Nov 26, 2023, 1:34 PM

IND vs AUS: Mukesh Kumar Could Be The Junior Mohammed Shami &#8211; Ravichandran Ashwin Hails Bengal Pacer For His Impressive Bowling
IND vs AUS: Mukesh Kumar Could Be The Junior Mohammed Shami – Ravichandran Ashwin Hails Bengal Pacer For His Impressive Bowling

Nov 26, 2023, 12:36 PM

IND vs AUS: India Felt The Pressure Of Not Having Enough Batting Depth &#8211; Sanjay Manjrekar Decodes Rohit Sharma&#8217;s Led Side Failure Against Australia
IND vs AUS: India Felt The Pressure Of Not Having Enough Batting Depth – Sanjay Manjrekar Decodes Rohit Sharma’s Led Side Failure Against Australia

Nov 26, 2023, 11:21 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy