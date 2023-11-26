IND vs AUS: India Felt The Pressure Of Not Having Enough Batting Depth – Sanjay Manjrekar Decodes Rohit Sharma’s Led Side Failure Against Australia

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

IND vs AUS: India Felt The Pressure Of Not Having Enough Batting Depth – Sanjay Manjrekar Decodes Rohit Sharma’s Led Side Failure Against Australia

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 26, 2023 at 11:21 AM

IND vs AUS: India Felt The Pressure Of Not Having Enough Batting Depth &#8211; Sanjay Manjrekar Decodes Rohit Sharma&#8217;s Led Side Failure Against Australia

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes that Australia capitalized on the narrow opening in the Indian team’s batting order during the marquee final against the home favourites, India, at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Men in Blue failed to put up a challenging target at Ahmedabad after losing quick wickets in the game.

While Rohit Sharma had a great start, India lost wickets in no time. The final two batting prospects, Kohli and Rahul, appeared to be cautious on the treacherous wicket as they battled the well-organized Australian bowlers. They refrained from going for boundaries but were unable to put pressure on the Australian bowling attack due to the lack of batting depth in the Indian team.

Speaking on Star Sports, Sanjay Manjrekar expressed his belief that the Indian team felt the pressure of not having enough batting depth against the mighty Australia in the World Cup final. He thinks that this was the reason behind KL Rahul’s cautious knock in the game, and Ravindra Jadeja coming at Number 7 position for the team.

Sanjay Manjrekar
Sanjay Manjrekar Credits: Twitter

“India felt the pressure of not having depth; you know, those little chinks in India’s armour came to the fore, The batting depth wasn’t there, and you saw the way KL Rahul played a bulk of the innings with the knowledge that there isn’t much batting to come, Well, India had certain limitations that they had covered beautifully throughout the tournament, with Jadeja at number 7 and their batting finishing at number 6,” Sanjay Manjrekar said.

India’s lack of depth in batting was exposed during the final in Ahmedabad with Hardik Pandya’s absence being felt by the team. The Men in Blue lost half their side within the 36th over and ultimately only managed to score a modest 241 runs in the showpiece final.

If It Was A-League Match, India Would Have Played Differently – Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar believes that the Men In Blue would have taken more risks if it was a league match, and he reckons that the team would have shown better temperament if they played with less pressure in the match.

Indian Cricket Team
Indian Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“Just imagine this game was a league match between Sri Lanka and India; would India have taken that risk? Maybe yes, that is where perhaps temperament comes in, and maybe, if it was a league match, India would have played differently,” Sanjay Manjrekar added.

Team India played at their absolute best in the ODI World Cup 2023, winning nine of their nine games in the league stage. They were at the top again after that, as they crushed New Zealand by 70 runs in the semi-final. They suffered a heartbreaking loss in the final, failing to end their ICC title drought after 10 long years.

Tagged:

Australia National Cricket Team

IND vs AUS 2023

India National Cricket Team

Sanjay Manjrekar

Related Article
IND vs AUS: They Are All Pretty Good Players, May Be Just To Stay One Step Ahead Of Them &#8211; Jason Behrendorff On Australia&#8217;s Plans To Stop Suryakumar Yadav And Team
IND vs AUS: They Are All Pretty Good Players, May Be Just To Stay One Step Ahead Of Them – Jason Behrendorff On Australia’s Plans To Stop Suryakumar Yadav And Team

Nov 26, 2023, 2:06 PM

IND vs AUS: India Felt The Pressure Of Not Having Enough Batting Depth &#8211; Sanjay Manjrekar Decodes Rohit Sharma&#8217;s Led Side Failure Against Australia
IND vs AUS: India Felt The Pressure Of Not Having Enough Batting Depth – Sanjay Manjrekar Decodes Rohit Sharma’s Led Side Failure Against Australia

Nov 26, 2023, 11:21 AM

AUS vs PAK: It&#8217;s A Golden Opportunity For New Guys And Shan Masood Also Has A Great Chance &#8211; Babar Azam Backs Men In Green To Come Good Against Australia
AUS vs PAK: It’s A Golden Opportunity For New Guys And Shan Masood Also Has A Great Chance – Babar Azam Backs Men In Green To Come Good Against Australia

Nov 26, 2023, 10:11 AM

IND vs AUS: No FIR Against Australian All-rounder Mitchell Marsh For Resting His Feet On World Cup Trophy
IND vs AUS: No FIR Against Australian All-rounder Mitchell Marsh For Resting His Feet On World Cup Trophy

Nov 25, 2023, 4:20 PM

IND vs AUS: Rahul Dravid Not Keen To Continue As A Full-time Coach, VVS Laxman Likely To Sign A Long-time Contract With Indian Team &#8211; Reports
IND vs AUS: Rahul Dravid Not Keen To Continue As A Full-time Coach, VVS Laxman Likely To Sign A Long-time Contract With Indian Team – Reports

Nov 23, 2023, 3:13 PM

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Be Given Full Freedom To Decide Their Future In T20 Cricket For India &#8211; Reports
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Be Given Full Freedom To Decide Their Future In T20 Cricket For India – Reports

Nov 23, 2023, 2:25 PM

