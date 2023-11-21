IND vs AUS: They Really Need To Continue Doing These Things – Wasim Akram Backs Indian Team To Come Good After World Cup Loss

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

IND vs AUS: They Really Need To Continue Doing These Things – Wasim Akram Backs Indian Team To Come Good After World Cup Loss

Avinash T
Nov 21, 2023 at 11:11 AM

IND vs AUS: They Really Need To Continue Doing These Things &#8211; Wasim Akram Backs Indian Team To Come Good After World Cup Loss

Legendary Pakistan fast-bowler Wasim Akram believes that Indian cricket is in a positive phase despite their loss against the six-time champions Australia in the ODI World Cup final 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Rohit Sharma-led team put up a dominant display throughout the marquee event, but they were heartbroken to lose in the final.

Australia defeated Team India by six wickets in the crucial 2023 World Cup final as the Indian team faltered and collapsed at the last hurdle. The Men in Blue were dominated on the league stage, but they could not put on their best show on the grand stage. Few things went their way as Pat Cummins, having taken a bold decision to toss, took full advantage of the conditions in the first innings and chased it down under favourable conditions.

As quoted by PTI, Wasim Akram feels that Men in Blue would be very down after the loss against Australia in the marquee final. Still, he also believes that the Indian team is headed in the right way because of the programs and framework they have in place to develop homegrown talent.

Wasim Akram
Wasim Akram Credits: Twitter

“Obviously they must be shattered to lose the final but in cricket, these things happen. India had one bad day, and unfortunately, it came in the final. You look at their structure, the money for players, the well thought out programs, and the backup talent, and they really just need to continue doing these things. Their cricket is in a good place,” Wasim Akram said.

It was possibly the clearest indication of the impending generational change in Indian cricket following the hosts’ inability to win a third ODI World Cup. Experienced players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Mohammed Shami may still be around for a while, but it is now the responsibility of the next generation to lead the team and create a fresh legacy free from the scars of the past going into the ICC events.

Australian Team In 1999 Were A Different Side Just Like They Were In Ahmedabad – Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram stated that Pakistan was a different team in the 1999 ODI World Cup final against Australia, while he was captaining the team at that time. Australia won two consecutive ODI World Cup titles (2003, and 2007) after defeating Pakistan in the 1999 World Cup final.

Australia Cricket Team
Australia Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“I was captain when we played them in the 1999 World Cup final and although we had beaten them in the league stage, in the final they were a different side just like yesterday in Ahmedabad,” Wasim Akram added.

Intending to take revenge for their defeat in the 2003 final, India entered their fourth ODI World Cup final. But in Ahmedabad, Rohit Sharma-led side could not stop the Australian team as Pat Cummins-led side went on an eight-match winning streak to win their sixth ODI World Cup title in Ahmedabad.

2023 ODI World Cup

Australia National Cricket Team

IND vs AUS 2023

India National Cricket Team

Wasim Akram

