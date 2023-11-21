IND vs AUS: They Really Need To Continue Doing These Things – Wasim Akram Backs Indian Team To Come Good After World Cup Loss

Legendary Pakistan fast-bowler Wasim Akram believes that Indian cricket is in a positive phase despite their loss against the six-time champions Australia in the ODI World Cup final 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Rohit Sharma-led team put up a dominant display throughout the marquee event, but they were heartbroken to lose in the final.

Australia defeated Team India by six wickets in the crucial 2023 World Cup final as the Indian team faltered and collapsed at the last hurdle. The Men in Blue were dominated on the league stage, but they could not put on their best show on the grand stage. Few things went their way as Pat Cummins, having taken a bold decision to toss, took full advantage of the conditions in the first innings and chased it down under favourable conditions.

As quoted by PTI, Wasim Akram feels that Men in Blue would be very down after the loss against Australia in the marquee final. Still, he also believes that the Indian team is headed in the right way because of the programs and framework they have in place to develop homegrown talent.

“Obviously they must be shattered to lose the final but in cricket, these things happen. India had one bad day, and unfortunately, it came in the final. You look at their structure, the money for players, the well thought out programs, and the backup talent, and they really just need to continue doing these things. Their cricket is in a good place,” Wasim Akram said.

It was possibly the clearest indication of the impending generational change in Indian cricket following the hosts’ inability to win a third ODI World Cup. Experienced players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Mohammed Shami may still be around for a while, but it is now the responsibility of the next generation to lead the team and create a fresh legacy free from the scars of the past going into the ICC events.

Australian Team In 1999 Were A Different Side Just Like They Were In Ahmedabad – Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram stated that Pakistan was a different team in the 1999 ODI World Cup final against Australia, while he was captaining the team at that time. Australia won two consecutive ODI World Cup titles (2003, and 2007) after defeating Pakistan in the 1999 World Cup final.

“I was captain when we played them in the 1999 World Cup final and although we had beaten them in the league stage, in the final they were a different side just like yesterday in Ahmedabad,” Wasim Akram added.

Intending to take revenge for their defeat in the 2003 final, India entered their fourth ODI World Cup final. But in Ahmedabad, Rohit Sharma-led side could not stop the Australian team as Pat Cummins-led side went on an eight-match winning streak to win their sixth ODI World Cup title in Ahmedabad.