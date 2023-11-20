ODI World Cup 2023: It’s Tough I Know But Keep Your Spirits Up – Kapil Dev’s Heartfelt Message To Rohit Sharma Following India’s Painful Loss

1983 World Cup winner and former Indian captain Kapil Dev extended his support for Rohit Sharma after India’s loss to Australia in the World Cup Final. As he left the field following the loss, Rohit Sharma looked dejected and inconsolable and took his Instagram to praise their performance throughout the event.

With an outstanding effort, the Australian cricket team won their sixth World Cup title. It was painful to see images of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, with tears in his eyes, making his way back to the pavilion following the match, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj too could not hold their emotions. On social media, people began to show sympathy for one another.

Taking his Instagram account, Kapil Dev praised the Indian players for playing like a champion throughout the tournament and feels that they have made entire India proud with their performance and lauded Rohit Sharma for his brilliant captaincy throughout the tournament.

“You’ve played like champions boys. Keep your chin up. The trophy was the ultimate in your minds but you’ve emerged winners nonetheless. India is proud of you.

“Rohit, you are a master at what you do. You have a lot of success awaiting you. It’s tough I know but keep your spirits up. India is with you,” Kapil Dev Wrote on his Instagram story.

With Rohit Sharma scoring 47 runs off just 31 balls, the team was once again up for a strong Australian team in the powerplay to first lit up the Narendra Modi Stadium. With four boundaries and three sixes in an aggressive innings, he made it clear that he intended to dominate the Australian bowlers but found no support from the middle-order batters.

Even after India lost the ODI World Cup final, Kapil Dev posted a supportive message to Rohit Sharma backing him and encouraging him for his skills. While conceding the team’s shortcomings in batting and execution, Rohit commended the Australian spinners and batters. He emphasized the need to regroup for the upcoming T20I series as he looked ahead for the team.

Despite losing the final match, many people acknowledged India’s outstanding effort. After dominating almost every opponent they faced en route to the championship, the squad won 10 straight games and lost another ICC trophy final despite their strong performance in the league stage.