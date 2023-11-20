ODI World Cup 2023: It’s Tough I Know But Keep Your Spirits Up – Kapil Dev’s Heartfelt Message To Rohit Sharma Following India’s Painful Loss

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: It’s Tough I Know But Keep Your Spirits Up – Kapil Dev’s Heartfelt Message To Rohit Sharma Following India’s Painful Loss

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 20, 2023 at 4:39 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: It&#8217;s Tough I Know But Keep Your Spirits Up &#8211; Kapil Dev&#8217;s Heartfelt Message To Rohit Sharma Following India&#8217;s Painful Loss

1983 World Cup winner and former Indian captain Kapil Dev extended his support for Rohit Sharma after India’s loss to Australia in the World Cup Final. As he left the field following the loss, Rohit Sharma looked dejected and inconsolable and took his Instagram to praise their performance throughout the event.

With an outstanding effort, the Australian cricket team won their sixth World Cup title. It was painful to see images of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, with tears in his eyes, making his way back to the pavilion following the match, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj too could not hold their emotions. On social media, people began to show sympathy for one another.

Taking his Instagram account, Kapil Dev praised the Indian players for playing like a champion throughout the tournament and feels that they have made entire India proud with their performance and lauded Rohit Sharma for his brilliant captaincy throughout the tournament.

Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev Credits: Twitter

“You’ve played like champions boys. Keep your chin up. The trophy was the ultimate in your minds but you’ve emerged winners nonetheless. India is proud of you.

“Rohit, you are a master at what you do. You have a lot of success awaiting you. It’s tough I know but keep your spirits up. India is with you,” Kapil Dev Wrote on his Instagram story.

With Rohit Sharma scoring 47 runs off just 31 balls, the team was once again up for a strong Australian team in the powerplay to first lit up the Narendra Modi Stadium. With four boundaries and three sixes in an aggressive innings, he made it clear that he intended to dominate the Australian bowlers but found no support from the middle-order batters.

India Cricket Team
India Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

Even after India lost the ODI World Cup final, Kapil Dev posted a supportive message to Rohit Sharma backing him and encouraging him for his skills. While conceding the team’s shortcomings in batting and execution, Rohit commended the Australian spinners and batters. He emphasized the need to regroup for the upcoming T20I series as he looked ahead for the team.

Despite losing the final match, many people acknowledged India’s outstanding effort. After dominating almost every opponent they faced en route to the championship, the squad won 10 straight games and lost another ICC trophy final despite their strong performance in the league stage.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

Kapil Dev

Rohit Sharma

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: It&#8217;s Tough I Know But Keep Your Spirits Up &#8211; Kapil Dev&#8217;s Heartfelt Message To Rohit Sharma Following India&#8217;s Painful Loss
ODI World Cup 2023: It’s Tough I Know But Keep Your Spirits Up – Kapil Dev’s Heartfelt Message To Rohit Sharma Following India’s Painful Loss

Nov 20, 2023, 4:39 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Believe He Will Be A Future Star For Australia In All Forms Of The Game &#8211; Shane Warne&#8217;s 7-year-old Tweet About Travis Head Goes Viral
ODI World Cup 2023: I Believe He Will Be A Future Star For Australia In All Forms Of The Game – Shane Warne’s 7-year-old Tweet About Travis Head Goes Viral

Nov 20, 2023, 4:21 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: &#8220;India Probably Would Have Had The Choice Of Pitch&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Aakash Chopra Points Out The Reason Behind Team&#8217;s Loss
ODI World Cup 2023: “India Probably Would Have Had The Choice Of Pitch…” – Aakash Chopra Points Out The Reason Behind Team’s Loss

Nov 20, 2023, 4:17 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami&#8217;s Mother Hospitalised During The World Cup Final
ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami’s Mother Hospitalised During The World Cup Final

Nov 20, 2023, 3:32 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Is Probably The Unluckiest Man In The World &#8211; Travis Head
ODI World Cup 2023: He Is Probably The Unluckiest Man In The World – Travis Head

Nov 20, 2023, 2:22 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: He Has Played A Lot Of Dot Balls &#8211; Shoaib Malik On KL Rahul&#8217;s Defensive Batting Approach Against Australia
ODI World Cup 2023: He Has Played A Lot Of Dot Balls – Shoaib Malik On KL Rahul’s Defensive Batting Approach Against Australia

Nov 20, 2023, 1:49 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic