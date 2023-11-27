IND vs AUS: Ultimately Whoever Wins The World Cup Is The Best Team – Gautam Gambhir Shares His Opinion On Mohammed Kaif’s Statement

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir shared his thoughts on Mohammed Kaif’s statement after Australia won their sixth World Cup title in a shock upset in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue played brilliantly well to dominate the event on home soil before going down to Australia in the marquee final.

After the completion of the ODI World Cup 2023, Former Indian Cricketer Mohammed Kaif commented and argued that the best team did not win the World Cup. He also remarked that India had the best team on paper, and no one else.

In a video shared by PTI, Gautam Gambhir believes that it was a bizarre statement made by his former team and that the best team has won the World Cup 2023, admitting that India played fantastic cricket throughout the marquee event before falling short of the well-deserved title, but believes that the team that won the World Cup should be considered the best team, regardless of the team on paper.

“It’s the best team that wins the World Cup, as simple as it gets. India did absolutely fabulously well, they played some really good cricket but ultimately whoever wins the World Cup is the best team. I am very clear on it. A lot of people said the best team didn’t win, I think that’s a very bizarre statement,” Gautam Gambhir said.

Rohit Sharma-le’s side dominated the whole 2023 World Cup, coming out on top in terms of precise planning and execution on the pitch. With the forthcoming India trip to South Africa in the World Test Championship cycle, the team appears to be in transition and would look to continue their dominating performance in all three formats of the game.

Following Virat Kohli’s departure as India captain after the 2021 T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma provided a new dimension to Indian cricket. The Indian team performed flawlessly in the ODI World Cup before losing the finals of the showpiece event against Australia.

Team India will attempt to put the massive loss behind them as they prepare for the T20 World Cup 2024, which will be staged jointly in the West Indies and the United States of America. The Indian team will try to win the title that has eluded them since the first edition in 2007 when it was captained by MS Dhoni.