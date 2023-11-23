IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Be Given Full Freedom To Decide Their Future In T20 Cricket For India – Reports

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Be Given Full Freedom To Decide Their Future In T20 Cricket For India – Reports

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 23, 2023 at 2:25 PM

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Be Given Full Freedom To Decide Their Future In T20 Cricket For India &#8211; Reports

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and former Indian skipper Virat Kohli are likely to have complete freedom to decide their future in T20 internationals, ahead of the forthcoming T20 World Cup which is slated to take place in the United States and the West Indies in June 2024.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli last appeared in a T20I for India in the 2022 T20 World Cup, when India lost to England in the semifinal stage at the Adelaide Oval.  In the marquee clash against England, Rohit Sharma struck 27 runs off 28 balls, and Virat Kohli hit a half-century in 40 balls.

According to a report published yesterday, Rohit Sharma is unlikely to play T20Is again, and Hardik Pandya will be named long-term captain in the near future. According to the BCCI source, these two cricketing behemoths cannot be destroyed so quickly.

Virat Kohli completed the ODI World Cup 2023 as the highest tournament score, and their careers should be determined only by themselves.

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

”Rohit and Virat can play T20s and the T20 World Cup next year if they want. We can’t remove the highest run-scorer of the ODI World Cup. They are both our biggest players,” the source said.

It is reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will meet with captain Rohit Sharma and top selector Ajit Agarkar to reassess and create a plan for the Indian team across all the formats going forward for the next four years following India’s devastating World Cup final loss against Australia on Sunday.

It is said that Rohit Sharma would be focusing his energy completely on the longer format of the game for the next World Test Championship cycle, with Hardik Pandya emerging as a key candidate to lead the team in the white-ball format.

Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya Credits: Twitter

”If Rohit decides to leave T20Is, then only Hardik Pandya will captain the side, otherwise he will be his deputy”, The Source added

Hardik Pandya is the likely candidate to replace Rohit Sharma as the Indian skipper in white-ball cricket. The Indian all-rounder has shown the potential to lead India in the limited opportunities for Men in Blue.

The experienced Indian all-rounder has been backed by several experts and fans to become India’s full-time limited-overs captain once Rohit Sharma’s reign comes to an end in white-ball cricket.

Tagged:

Australia National Cricket Team

IND vs AUS 2023

India National Cricket Team

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Related Article
IND vs AUS: Rahul Dravid Not Keen To Continue As A Full-time Coach, VVS Laxman Likely To Sign A Long-time Contract With Indian Team &#8211; Reports
IND vs AUS: Rahul Dravid Not Keen To Continue As A Full-time Coach, VVS Laxman Likely To Sign A Long-time Contract With Indian Team – Reports

Nov 23, 2023, 3:13 PM

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Be Given Full Freedom To Decide Their Future In T20 Cricket For India &#8211; Reports
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Be Given Full Freedom To Decide Their Future In T20 Cricket For India – Reports

Nov 23, 2023, 2:25 PM

IND vs AUS: Sanju Samson Is Very Much In The Plans Of The Indian Team &#8211; BCCI Source
IND vs AUS: Sanju Samson Is Very Much In The Plans Of The Indian Team – BCCI Source

Nov 23, 2023, 2:15 PM

IND vs AUS: &#8220;I&#8217;ve Always Told Them That You Have To Keep The Team First&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Suryakumar Yadav Wants His Players To Be Selfless Against Australia
IND vs AUS: “I’ve Always Told Them That You Have To Keep The Team First…” – Suryakumar Yadav Wants His Players To Be Selfless Against Australia

Nov 23, 2023, 12:13 PM

IND vs AUS: The Sun Rises Again, And There Is Light At The End Of The Tunnel &#8211; Suryakumar Yadav On Painful Loss In ODI World Cup Final
IND vs AUS: The Sun Rises Again, And There Is Light At The End Of The Tunnel – Suryakumar Yadav On Painful Loss In ODI World Cup Final

Nov 23, 2023, 11:40 AM

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma Led By Example And We Will Try To Replicate The Same Thing &#8211; Suryakumar Yadav Promises To Play Aggressive Brand Of Cricket
IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma Led By Example And We Will Try To Replicate The Same Thing – Suryakumar Yadav Promises To Play Aggressive Brand Of Cricket

Nov 23, 2023, 11:03 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic