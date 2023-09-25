IND vs AUS: We Have The Momentum At The Right Time – Shubman Gill Elated With India’s Dream Run Heading Into World Cup

Young Indian opener Shubman Gill believes that the Indian team has been peaking just in time for the impending ODI World Cup on home soil. The Men in Blue has performed consistently well throughout the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka, and they have completely dominated the first two games of the three-match ODI series against Australia.

Indian team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma produced an astounding victory over Sri Lanka to win their 8th championship title in the recently held continental event. Despite opting to rest experienced Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the first two games of the series, the Men in Blue has continued their fine form in the absence of senior players in the team.

Speaking to the broadcasters after the game, Shubman Gill was delighted with the thumping win over Australia in the first two games and believes that the team is gaining momentum at the right time heading into the World Cup.

“Yeah, it feels good. We are satisfied as a team. We have the momentum at the right time,” Shubman Gill said.

Talking about innings, Gill said that he usually bats according to the situation in the game and believes that he can catch up with the scoring rate once he gets settled in the middle. He also praised KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav for their finishing touch which helped to post a mammoth total in the game at Indore’s Holkar Stadium.

“It depends on the situation, there is definitely some confidence that I can cover up later, I have that confidence because I am scoring at the moment. Yeah, definitely with the way KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav played, they kept the momentum going. 400 on any ground is tough to chase, and the bowlers did the task,” Shubman Gill added.

The Punjab-born opener scored his fifth ODI hundred this year. The 24-year-old has scored 1,230 runs in 20 innings at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of 105.03, being the World’s leading run-scorer in the ODI format of the game in 2023. He would look to continue his fine form going into the mega event.

Shubman Gill is expected to open the innings alongside the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma in the ODI World Cup. In the 50-over format this year, the opening duo has been successful at the top for India, giving the team a strong start which subsequently paid rich dividends.