ICC World Cup
Scheduled

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
Pakistan
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
South Africa
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

match yet to start

IND vs AUS: We Have To Win World Cup Trophy And This Is The Main Goal – Rohit Sharma Not Obsessed With Personal Milestones

SW Desk

Sep 26, 2023 at 3:17 PM

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is focused on winning the ODI World Cup on home soil rather than looking for individual milestones in the game. The last time when the mega event was played in Asia, India won the tournament by defeating Sri Lanka in the final on home soil in 2011. Yet again they have a great chance of winning the championship in 2023.

Rohit Sharma brought new energy to Indian cricket, following the exit of Virat Kohli post-2021 T20 World Cup. Now, he has a chance to become the third Indian captain to lift the ODI World Cup after legendary Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni, and the Men in Blue will be desperate to win the coveted title on home soil after 12 long years.

Speaking on Vimal Kumar’s YouTube Channel, Rohit Sharma said that he isn’t obsessed with scoring hundreds in the World Cup in India, because his main goal is to win the championship in the country.

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma Credits: Twitter

“Whether I score one hundred or two hundred or even no hundred in this World Cup 2023, we have to win the World Cup Trophy and this is the main goal,” Rohit Sharma said.

The 36-year-old failed to lead the Indian team to the ICC title victory in the 2022 T20 World Cup–and in the recently-concluded World Test Championship final against Australia in Kennington, Oval. However, he would look to turn things around for the team in the World Cup on home soil.

The Indian captain gave the Men in Blue a much-needed start with his aggressive batting, scoring three straight half-centuries in the Asia Cup before lifting the title of the continental event.

Indian Cricket Team
Indian Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

Apart from his captaincy, Rohit Sharma’s form with the bat will be crucial for the Men in Blue in the ODI World Cup 2023. The Indian side has not won a global tournament since winning the 2013 Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma in ODIs is been an exceptional performer over the years. He has an average of 48.69 in 242 innings with 30 hundreds to his name. He will look to use his experience to deliver goods for the Indian team in the impending ODI World Cup.

