IND vs AUS: You Never Miss A Test If You’re Fully Fit – Pat Cummins Shares His Opinion On Work Load Management

Australian Cricket Team captain Pat Cummins has recently shared his thoughts on the workload of fast bowlers after returning to Australia following a remarkable victory over India in the World Cup final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Australian team won the match by six wickets, securing their sixth World Cup title. Despite facing early setbacks, such as Head’s injury and concerns over other players, the team, which included renowned players like David Warner, Steve Smith, and Mitchell Starc, demonstrated their exceptional skills and composure under pressure to win the prestigious tournament on foreign soil.

Speaking to the media, Pat Cummins said that being a bowler is difficult since they have numerous toil on their body every day. He also stated that any bowler would not miss a test if they were totally fit in the game and spoke about their commitment to Australia over the last few years.

“You’re always dealing with something as a bowler. When your hamstring starts to feel good, you suddenly feel pain somewhere else in your body and then you wake up the next day and it’s moved somewhere else in your body,” Pat Cummins said.

“Realistically, the words ‘rested’ and ‘rotated’ gets thrown around a lot, but you never miss a Test if you’re fully fit. While the last couple of years we might have been rested for the odd game, the bulk of work that we’ve been able to do (has helped). Potentially (it may happen), but if we’re fully fit, then we won’t be rested,” Pat Cummins said.

Pat Cummins expressed eagerness to play every red-ball match in the coming months, despite having to wait six years between his first and second Tests, and has been enjoying a fine year, winning the World Test Championship, retaining the Ashes series, and winning the ODI World Cup.

It’s Either Been A Quick Transition Between White Ball To Red Ball – Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc was asked if he thought he would be pulled out of a match again this summer, after sitting out Australia’s final World Cup group match. The Left-arm pacer is hopeful of doing well in the forthcoming test series against Pakistan and said that they can quickly change from white-ball cricket to red-ball cricket.

“The mind and the body know what time of year it is, Particularly for Josh, Pat, and I, it’s been done for a few summers now. It’s either been a quick transition between white ball to red ball or coming off a winter tour to summer. It’s nothing new to us, likewise for Smithy (Steve Smith) and Davey (David Warner) who have done it for a long time as well,” Mitchell Starc said.

Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood, And Pat Cummins has been the pillar of Australian bowling in all three formats of the game, contributing to the team’s success in the ICC events, and would be keen to continue their performance for Australia in the next few years.