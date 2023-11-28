IND vs AUS: You Never Miss A Test If You’re Fully Fit – Pat Cummins Shares His Opinion On Work Load Management

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

IND vs AUS: You Never Miss A Test If You’re Fully Fit – Pat Cummins Shares His Opinion On Work Load Management

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 28, 2023 at 4:54 PM

IND vs AUS: You Never Miss A Test If You’re Fully Fit &#8211; Pat Cummins Shares His Opinion On Work Load Management

Australian Cricket Team captain Pat Cummins has recently shared his thoughts on the workload of fast bowlers after returning to Australia following a remarkable victory over India in the World Cup final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Australian team won the match by six wickets, securing their sixth World Cup title. Despite facing early setbacks, such as Head’s injury and concerns over other players, the team, which included renowned players like David Warner, Steve Smith, and Mitchell Starc, demonstrated their exceptional skills and composure under pressure to win the prestigious tournament on foreign soil.

Speaking to the media, Pat Cummins said that being a bowler is difficult since they have numerous toil on their body every day. He also stated that any bowler would not miss a test if they were totally fit in the game and spoke about their commitment to Australia over the last few years.

“You’re always dealing with something as a bowler. When your hamstring starts to feel good, you suddenly feel pain somewhere else in your body and then you wake up the next day and it’s moved somewhere else in your body,” Pat Cummins said.

Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins Credits: Twitter

“Realistically, the words ‘rested’ and ‘rotated’ gets thrown around a lot, but you never miss a Test if you’re fully fit. While the last couple of years we might have been rested for the odd game, the bulk of work that we’ve been able to do (has helped). Potentially (it may happen), but if we’re fully fit, then we won’t be rested,” Pat Cummins said.

Pat Cummins expressed eagerness to play every red-ball match in the coming months, despite having to wait six years between his first and second Tests, and has been enjoying a fine year, winning the World Test Championship, retaining the Ashes series, and winning the ODI World Cup.

It’s Either Been A Quick Transition Between White Ball To Red Ball – Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc was asked if he thought he would be pulled out of a match again this summer, after sitting out Australia’s final World Cup group match. The Left-arm pacer is hopeful of doing well in the forthcoming test series against Pakistan and said that they can quickly change from white-ball cricket to red-ball cricket.

Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc Credits: Twitter

“The mind and the body know what time of year it is, Particularly for Josh, Pat, and I, it’s been done for a few summers now. It’s either been a quick transition between white ball to red ball or coming off a winter tour to summer. It’s nothing new to us, likewise for Smithy (Steve Smith) and Davey (David Warner) who have done it for a long time as well,” Mitchell Starc said.

Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood, And Pat Cummins has been the pillar of Australian bowling in all three formats of the game, contributing to the team’s success in the ICC events, and would be keen to continue their performance for Australia in the next few years.

Tagged:

Australia National Cricket Team

IND vs AUS 2023

India National Cricket Team

Mitchell Starc

Pat Cummins

Related Article
IND vs AUS: You Never Miss A Test If You’re Fully Fit &#8211; Pat Cummins Shares His Opinion On Work Load Management
IND vs AUS: You Never Miss A Test If You’re Fully Fit – Pat Cummins Shares His Opinion On Work Load Management

Nov 28, 2023, 4:54 PM

IND vs AUS: Television, Social Media, Fans&#8230;You All Already Made India The Winner Of World Cup &#8211; Wasim Akram Points Out A Reason Behind India&#8217;s Loss
IND vs AUS: Television, Social Media, Fans…You All Already Made India The Winner Of World Cup – Wasim Akram Points Out A Reason Behind India’s Loss

Nov 28, 2023, 4:30 PM

IND vs AUS: Cricket Australia Names Fresh Faces For Last Three T20 Matches Against India, World Cup Winners Rested Except Travis Head
IND vs AUS: Cricket Australia Names Fresh Faces For Last Three T20 Matches Against India, World Cup Winners Rested Except Travis Head

Nov 28, 2023, 3:18 PM

IND vs AUS: To Win A World Cup You Have Got To Be Damn Good On That Big Day &#8211; Ravi Shastri On Team India&#8217;s Failures In ICC Events
IND vs AUS: To Win A World Cup You Have Got To Be Damn Good On That Big Day – Ravi Shastri On Team India’s Failures In ICC Events

Nov 28, 2023, 3:08 PM

IND vs AUS: There&#8217;s Pattern That He Has Created In His Batting &#8211; Abhishek Nayar Decodes Ishan Kishan&#8217;s Batting Approach In White-Ball Cricket
IND vs AUS: There’s Pattern That He Has Created In His Batting – Abhishek Nayar Decodes Ishan Kishan’s Batting Approach In White-Ball Cricket

Nov 28, 2023, 2:02 PM

IND vs AUS: I Feel Bad For Rohit Sharma In Particular Because&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Mitchell McClenaghan On India&#8217;s World Cup Final Loss
IND vs AUS: I Feel Bad For Rohit Sharma In Particular Because…” – Mitchell McClenaghan On India’s World Cup Final Loss

Nov 28, 2023, 12:18 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy