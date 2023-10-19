IND vs BAN: India Coach Snubs Shakib Al Hasan As Bangladesh’s Best Bowler Ahead Of Crucial Match

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will be up against Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh in their next game of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The Men in Blue have made an impressive start to their campaign and are eyeing their fourth straight win.

India beat five-time world champions Australia by 6 wickets in their opening game of the tournament. It was followed by an 8-wicket win over Afghanistan when they chased down 273 runs in just 35 overs. And on last Saturday (October 14), the hosts thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan by 7 wickets as they chased down the modest total of 192 runs inside 31 overs.

Team India’s next opponents are Bangladesh. The Bangla Tigers have had a mixed campaign so far. They started their campaign with an impressive 6-wicket win over Afghanistan before suffering heavy defeats against England and New Zealand. While England thrashed them by 137 runs, New Zealand beat them by 8 wickets.

India coach praises Taskin Ahmed:

While Shakib Al Hasan is widely regarded as Bangladesh’s best bowler, India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey singled out their pacer Taskin Ahmed for special praise. Ahead of the India vs Bangladesh coach, the former India cricketer heaped praise on Taskin for his performance across the world.

“To be honest what I have seen in the last few years, Taskin, I think is a good fast bowler worldwide. He has played and performed well in different venues and different surfaces,” he told the media on Wednesday.

“It’s never an easy surface in Bangladesh which is not too seamer-friendly. So, on that aspect whatever he has achieved, I think he is a very good bowler,” added Mhambrey.

Meanwhile, Shakib is doubtful for the importance clash against India. He sustained an injury to his left quadriceps and Bangladesh are yet to confirm his availability for the upcoming match. Bangladesh would be hoping that their captain recovers in time for the crucial match.