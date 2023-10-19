SportzWiki Logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

Cricket News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli On The Verge Of Breaking Another Huge Record Set By Sachin Tendulkar

pencil icon
Sportzwiki Editor
pencil icon

Oct 19, 2023 at 11:50 AM

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli On The Verge Of Breaking Another Huge Record Set By Sachin Tendulkar

India batting superstar Virat Kohli is on the verge of adding yet another feather to his already illustrious cap. The right-handed batsman began his campaign in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in a fine fashion.

In India’s tournament-opener against five-time champions Australia, he rescued the team with a brilliant knock. Chasing a modest 200 runs in Chennai, India were reeling at 2 for 3 before Virat Kohli and KL Rahul shared a big stand of 165 runs to bail the team out of trouble. Virat Kohli was dismissed for 85 as India won the game by 6 wickets.

It was followed by an unbeaten knock of 55 runs in the eight-wicket win over Afghanistan. The former India skipper failed to score big against Pakistan but it did not hurt India much as they went on to win the game by 7 wickets.

Virat Kohli eyes another milestone:

Virat Kohli will be looking to score big in the upcoming game against Bangladesh after failing to do so against Pakistan. And a big score could help him break yet another record of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. The India batting mainstay needs 77 runs to become the fastest batter in history to complete 26,000 runs in international cricket.

The record is currently held by Tendulkar. He is also on the verge of becoming only the fourth batsman to reach 26000 runs in international cricket. Apart from Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara and Ricky Ponting are the only other two batters who have achieved this incredible feat in the game.

So far, he has scored 25,923 runs in 566 innings. Virat Kohli has ample time to break Tendulkar’s record. He has as many as 34 innings to score those 77 runs to become the fastest to 26000 runs. At present, he is the fifth highest run-scorer in international cricket and has the opportunity to improve his rank. Former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene is also ahead of him in the list of most runs in international cricket.

Tagged:

ICC World Cup 2023

Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli

