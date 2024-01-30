IND vs ENG: As A Spinner, People Are Going To Come After You – Tom Hartley Opens Up About Bowling To Aggressive Yashasvi Jaiswal On His Debut

Young England spinner Tom Hartley wants to play more high-octane action games against India in the ongoing five-match Test series in India conditions. The left-arm spinner had a dream debut to remember for England in red-ball cricket, as he picked up nine wickets in the first game against the quality Indian batters.

Following the visitors’ 246 in their first innings, Tom Hartley opened with the new ball and bowled the second over of their bowling stint in the last session of Day 1. Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slog-swept the 24-year-old over deep midwicket with his first delivery, and he also gave another six in the same over.

Speaking about Jaiswal taking on him, Tom Hartley believes that the Left-handed opener was not the first or last to do so, and that talented batsmen tend to take on spinners. He also wants to maintain his consistency in bowling in the appropriate spots while waiting for things to go his way.

“He’s not the first, and he won’t be the last!”

“As a spinner, people are going to come after you. I’m fine with it if people want to come after me. I sort of have to go into a different mindset. You look back at the ball and you think it wasn’t a bad ball. If that’s the way they want to play, you’ve just got to play with it,” Tom Hartley said.

Tom Hartley claimed nine wickets in two innings on his debut test. The left-arm spinner also contributed significantly with the bat in both innings, scoring 23 and 34, respectively. The 24-year-old had only 20 first-class games under his belt before the first Test against India, with 40 wickets to his name.

I’m More Than Ready For That, I Want More Of It – Tom Hartley

Tom Hartley discussed the adrenaline rush he experienced during his maiden stint in red-ball cricket, revealing that he tried to cool down a little more as the game continued and believes he may have a larger part to play for the squad in India, which he is looking forward to.

“When you’re playing for the first time you just run up that bit quick, And you think, well, just slow things down, let your action do the work. When I run in quick, I just tend to lose my action a bit. I just slowed it down and kept it simple, and it seemed to work.”

“Coming out here, I was just looking to get a game or a couple of games. I might have a big role, but I’m more than ready for that. I want more of it,” Tom Hartley added.

Despite giving away the lead of 190 runs after the first innings and lacking an experienced bowling unit against a powerful opponent, England showed exceptional grit to plot a comeback triumph over the favourites India.

Tom Hartley changed his line and length dramatically in the second innings to constantly ask questions of the Indian batters and was rewarded for his efforts.