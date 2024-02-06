sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

Cricket News

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IND vs ENG: Go Back And Score Runs In Domestic Cricket – Pragyan Ojha’s Crucial Advice To Shreyas Iyer Following His Poor Form In Red-ball Cricket

IND vs ENG: Go Back And Score Runs In Domestic Cricket – Pragyan Ojha’s Crucial Advice To Shreyas Iyer Following His Poor Form In Red-ball Cricket

Avinash T

Feb 6, 2024 at 3:15 PM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
IND vs ENG: Go Back And Score Runs In Domestic Cricket &#8211; Pragyan Ojha&#8217;s Crucial Advice To Shreyas Iyer Following His Poor Form In Red-ball Cricket

Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha feels that Shreyas Iyer and Rajat Patidar should make way for Virat Kohli and KL Rahul when they return to the squad for the third test in Rajkot. The Men in Blue levelled the series 1-1 at home after an overwhelming victory over England in the second game.

Indian batsman Virat Kohli’s availability for the last three matches is uncertain after missing the first two Tests against England for personal reasons. In contrast, KL Rahul is expected to return from the third Test after missing the second due to a quadriceps ailment.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Pragyan Ojha was asked about the growing pressure on Shreyas Iyer for his spot in the Indian XI given that Shubman Gill struck a brilliant century in the second innings for which the former spinner responded:

“Shreyas Iyer was left slightly behind. When you talk about great batters like Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul have also scored runs, they will automatically be part of the XI when they return. So probably Shreyas Iyer and Rajat Patidar will have to make way because the situation is like that.”

Pragyan Ojha
Pragyan Ojha Credits: Twitter

“It’s not that you don’t want to give opportunities but when great batters are coming and you don’t have that much room, you cannot give them the cushion. So go back and score runs in domestic cricket,” Pragyan Ojha said.

Shreyas Iyer failed to convert another start in the longest format. The Indian middle-order batsman has been bowled four times against spinners in the ongoing Test series, failing to create an impression for the side on home territory.

Everyone Knows That Shubman Gill Has A Lot Of Talent – Pragyan Ojha

Pragyan Ojha praised Shubman Gill for his heroics with the bat in the second innings, which helped the Indian team set a good total to defend in Visakhapatnam.

Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill Credits: Twitter

“Fantastic batting by Shubman Gill. He grasped his chance. I will repeatedly talk about the way he handled pressure. Everyone knows that he has a lot of talent. When you play for your country, you have something special,” Pragyan Ojha added.

Shubman Gill struck 104 runs off 147 deliveries to enable India to set a target of 399 runs in their second innings on the third day of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam.

The right-handed batsman has not made a Test half-century since March 2023, when he hit 128 runs against Australia in Ahmedabad. The youngster would be keen on continuing his fine form in red-ball cricket going into the last three games.

Tagged:

England National Cricket Team

IND vs ENG 2024

India National Cricket Team

Pragyan Ojha

Shreyas Iyer

Shubman Gill

Related Article
IND vs ENG: Go Back And Score Runs In Domestic Cricket &#8211; Pragyan Ojha&#8217;s Crucial Advice To Shreyas Iyer Following His Poor Form In Red-ball Cricket
IND vs ENG: Go Back And Score Runs In Domestic Cricket – Pragyan Ojha’s Crucial Advice To Shreyas Iyer Following His Poor Form In Red-ball Cricket

Feb 6, 2024, 3:15 PM

IND vs ENG: It&#8217;s Not About One, Two Or Three Matches &#8211; Pragyan Ojha On Yashasvi Jaiswal Being Called The Next Virender Sehwag
IND vs ENG: It’s Not About One, Two Or Three Matches – Pragyan Ojha On Yashasvi Jaiswal Being Called The Next Virender Sehwag

Feb 4, 2024, 11:16 AM

IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Are So Valuable For This Team &#8211; Pragyan Ojha Hails Indian Captain For His Impressive Century
IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Are So Valuable For This Team – Pragyan Ojha Hails Indian Captain For His Impressive Century

Jan 18, 2024, 5:18 PM

IND vs AFG: I Feel Shubman Gill Is Capable Of Batting At No. 3, Although He Will Get Limited Number Of Chances &#8211; Saba Karim
IND vs AFG: I Feel Shubman Gill Is Capable Of Batting At No. 3, Although He Will Get Limited Number Of Chances – Saba Karim

Jan 11, 2024, 4:04 PM

Krishnamachari Srikkanth Felt Deepak Hooda Should&#8217;ve Played 1st T20I
Krishnamachari Srikkanth Felt Deepak Hooda Should’ve Played 1st T20I

Jul 30, 2022, 7:18 PM

Pragyan Ojha Explains Real Reason Behind Rohit Sharma And Rahul Dravid Backing Virat Kohli Ahead Of ICC Events
Pragyan Ojha Explains Real Reason Behind Rohit Sharma And Rahul Dravid Backing Virat Kohli Ahead Of ICC Events

Jul 27, 2022, 4:53 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy