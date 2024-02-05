IND vs ENG: I Feel That Was A Moment For Shreyas Iyer, You Might Have To Pay For It – Zaheer Khan On Indian Batter Throwing His Wicket Away

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan feels that Shreyas Iyer has wasted an opportunity to make big runs for the team and may have to pay the price for it. The 29-year-old managed to score only 29 runs off 52 deliveries to help India score 255 runs in their second innings on Day 3 of the second Test.

Shreyas Iyer failed to get a big score in both innings of the second test. In the 2nd innings, Tom Hartley bowled a full-length ball, which Iyer danced down the track to hit over the infield, but his bat turned during the shot. The ball soared into the air, and England captain Ben Stokes raced 20-25 yards from midfield to make a spectacular catch.

Speaking on Colors Cineplex, Zaheer Khan believes Shreyas Iyer squandered a golden opportunity to score big runs against England on spin-friendly conditions, claiming that he tried to be too dominant against the England spinners, resulting in his dismissal in the second innings.

“You need to understand the moments that are important for you and the team, and I feel that was a moment for Shreyas Iyer as well. Anderson had bowled his spell. Only one fast bowler is playing and after that, spin was going to be used.”

“You have top-class ability for playing spin. So you wasted an opportunity. You lost your wicket while trying to be overdominant and you might have to pay for it, considering the situation you are talking about,” Zaheer Khan said.

Shreyas Iyer failed to convert yet another start in the longest format recently. The Indian middle-order batter has been dismissed four out of four times against spinners in the ongoing Test series, failing to make an impact for the team on home soil.

Shubman Gill Is Definitely Ahead In The Race – Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan believes Shreyas Iyer may have to make way if KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are back in the mix for the upcoming Test, and stated by admitting that Iyer is undoubtedly behind Shubman Gill in the race for the open batting places.

“The selectors will sit again and select the team after these two Test matches. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli might come back. So if you have two players coming in, two players will go out of the playing XI as well because they are players who will straightaway take their places in the XI.”

“So if you don’t score runs or don’t show that you are fully ready, that you can understand any situation, show maturity, and contribute for the team, then Gill is definitely ahead in the race and you can say that Shreyas frittered away an opportunity,” Zaheer Khan added.

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer have recently struggled with their form in red-ball cricket. This has given India some selection questions to think about and the Indian team management is likely to keep faith in Shreyas, who is a player with enormous potential.