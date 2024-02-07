IND vs ENG: He Does Struggle Sometimes With The Tempo Of This Bazball Era – Alastair Cook On Joe Root’s Struggle To Adapt To An Aggressive Brand Of Cricket

Former England skipper Alastair Cook believes that ace England batter Joe Root is feeling the pressure of adjusting to the Bazball strategy after a spate of disappointing performances in the ongoing five-match test series against India. Despite his strong track record in sub-continental conditions, the 33-year-old is facing a tough series against the home team.

Despite being regarded as one of England’s top players, Joe Root has struggled to find his rhythm amidst the aggressive ‘Bazball’ tactics employed by captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum. The former England captain was expected to be a crucial batter for the visiting squad during the five-match test series, but he has yet to make an impression.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Alastair Cook believes Joe Root lost his balance and natural game while attempting to attack more against the quality Indian bowlers as if he was desperate to fit into the team’s dynamic style and emphasized his test records, which were too good for a modern-day great.

“He is England’s best batsman there’s ever been in all formats – but he does struggle sometimes with the tempo of this Bazball era.”

“He sees all these other people playing these aggressive shots, which suit their style. Rooty has got 11,500 Test runs, he’s brilliant, but he’s so desperate to fit into what Ben (Stokes) and Brendon (McCullum) are doing that sometimes I don’t think he gets his balance of attack and defence right,” Alastair Cook said.

Joe Root’s second innings in Visakhapatnam was an example of him trying to be more aggressive, when he attempted to attack every delivery, scoring a short-lived 16 off ten. His recent form contrasts dramatically with his previous exploit as he has failed to score a single fifty in his last 11 innings in India, sparking fears that his record against spin may be exaggerated by high scores in less difficult conditions.

I Don’t Think Joe Root Was In That Control – Alastair Cook

Alastair Cook went on to add that he enjoys seeing Joe Root bat when he plays with a little caution in the game and stated that when Root passes the 15-run mark on the subcontinent, he normally goes on to get a big score, but that control is not evident right now.

“He was on 16 off nine balls and he doesn’t normally strike at that rate – he’s normally striking at 75 to 80, which is still incredibly high for a Test match strike-rate, with zero risk. That’s when I love watching Joe Root bat.”

“When he gets in, you call it early – I’ve called it early a few times on sub-continent days: he’s on 15 but he’s getting a hundred here. He’s going to milk them at his will, sweeps, all in control. I don’t think he was in that control,” Alastair Cook added.

Joe Root has failed to combine offence and defense throughout the series, scoring only 52 runs in four innings with an average of 13. Despite scoring over 1000 runs in Tests in India during his brief tenure over the years, the England veteran has struggled to get going against the quality of the Indian bowling attack.