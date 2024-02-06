IND vs ENG: He Has Proved Himself In Tough Situations In Almost Every Format – Aakash Chopra Hails Yashasvi Jaiswal For His Brilliance Across Formats

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra praised young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal as the team’s best performer in the recently completed test match against England in Vizag. The Southpaw kept India’s first innings together from one end, helping the Men in Blue to score a massive total.

Jaiswal struck a brilliant 209 runs off 290 deliveries at Visakhapatnam, contributing to India’s 396-run first innings. The left-handed opener spearheaded India’s comeback in the series to turn the Indian innings on its head and understood exactly when to target the spinners. He also maintained his habit of scoring big hundreds once set, scoring his first Test double ton in International Cricket.

In a YouTube video, Aakash Chopra named Shubman Gill, Zak Crawley, James Anderson, and Yashasvi Jaiswal as the finest performers in the second Test apart from the player of the match Jasprit Bumrah. The cricketer-turned-commentator backs Jaiswal to be a future star for India, given his brilliance in International Cricket.

“I have two or three very good names. You can talk about Gill, who has been absolutely good. You can talk about Zak Crawley. He looked very good. You can talk about James Anderson. He did his job very well as a bowler on such a pitch in both innings.”

“Yashasvi also looked great. Yashasvi Jaiswal played so well. A unique player has emerged for Team India and he has proved himself in tough situations in almost every format. Finding a player like that shows a bright future for Team India,” Aakash Chopra said

Although Jaiswal managed to score only 17 runs in the second innings, his first-innings performance enabled the hosts to secure a commanding 106-run victory to tie the five-match series. The 22-year-old was the only Indian player to make a significant impact with the bat in the first innings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Will Surely Become A Big Cricketer One Day – Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels Yashasvi Jaiswal is destined for greatness in the game, and he claimed that an astrologer projected him to be a successful Sportsman in childhood.

“He has it written in his hand that he will surely become a big cricketer one day. It’s been heard that an astrologer had told him in his childhood that he would become a very big sportsperson,” Aakash Chopra added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a promising start to his Test career and T20 career. He scored a terrific century against the West Indies in his debut, followed by a magnificent double century in his second game at home. He also became the first Indian batsman to get a double century in Tests since 2020 and would be keen on continuing his fine form in International Cricket.