sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

Cricket News

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IND vs ENG: He Is Definitely Worth His Weight In Platinum To Be In The Side – Farokh Engineer Backs KL Rahul To Keep Wickets In White-ball Cricket

IND vs ENG: He Is Definitely Worth His Weight In Platinum To Be In The Side – Farokh Engineer Backs KL Rahul To Keep Wickets In White-ball Cricket

Avinash T

Feb 4, 2024 at 4:29 PM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
IND vs ENG: He Is Definitely Worth His Weight In Platinum To Be In The Side &#8211; Farokh Engineer Backs KL Rahul To Keep Wickets In White-ball Cricket

Former Indian Wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer has backed KL Rahul to continue as gloveman of the Indian team in the white-ball format of the game, following his brilliant performance in the just concluded ODI World Cup. In his brief spell as India’s wicketkeeper, the 31-year-old has been extremely good behind the wickets.

KL Rahul has been a part-time wicketkeeper for the bulk of his career, although he has been behind the stumps more frequently in recent years. The Karnataka wicket-keeper batter has extensive experience and may be better equipped to deal with the hurdles behind the stumps.

Speaking in an interaction at the Bombay Gymkhana, Farokh Engineer believes that KL Rahul is better suited to play as an Indian wicket-keeper batter in the white-ball format of the game and that he is worth platinum to be a part of the Indian side. He also believes that India should look to have a better wicket-keeper batter in the test team.

“For a One-Day or T20 game, you could play with a batsman-keeper and get away with it. You know, like KL Rahul. He has improved over the years. He kept wickets quite well. He is not a brilliant wicketkeeper. But what a great, brilliant batsman he is. He is definitely worth his weight in platinum to be in the side and keep wickets.”

Farokh Engineer
Farokh Engineer Credits: Twitter

“But (for Tests) You got to have your best wicketkeeper. You got to have wicketkeeper-batsman instead of a batsman-wicketkeeper. Of course, everyone is required to bat these days. In the opinion of selectors, Bharat is a better ‘keeper, is he?” Farokh Engineer said.

KL Rahul kept wickets for India in last year’s ODI World Cup and the 50-over series against South Africa. Following Ishan Kishan’s withdrawal a few days before the series against South Africa, the 31-year-old continued behind the wickets for the South Africa Tests.

There Are A Few Areas That I Can Think Of Straightaway – Farokh Engineer

Farokh Engineer identified specific areas for KS Bharat to improve behind the stumps, such as how a rapid rise from the traditional wicket-keeping position wastes an extra second and feels that he is the best wicket-keeper in India going around.

KS Bharat
KS Bharat Credits: Twitter

“There are a few areas that I can (think of) straightaway. But you don’t like to tell them, in case they think you are trying to be big-headed. If he just rises slowly, I would prefer that.

“Once you get up quickly, it is difficult to go down again and you waste that fraction of a second. But if you get up gradually with the ball, then you are… things have got to be ironed out. But (then) he is the best around,” Farokh Engineer added.

KS Bharat is just in his seventh Test for India, and he has struggled with the bat thus far, averaging 21.50 with no half-centuries to his name in red-ball cricket. During his Test career, the 30-year-old has made 16 catches and one stumping behind the wicket.

Tagged:

Farokh Engineer

IND vs ENG 2024

India National Cricket Team

KL Rahul

Related Article
IND vs ENG: He Is Definitely Worth His Weight In Platinum To Be In The Side &#8211; Farokh Engineer Backs KL Rahul To Keep Wickets In White-ball Cricket
IND vs ENG: He Is Definitely Worth His Weight In Platinum To Be In The Side – Farokh Engineer Backs KL Rahul To Keep Wickets In White-ball Cricket

Feb 4, 2024, 4:29 PM

IND vs ENG: Supporters Of Rohit Sharma Stop Defending The Indefensible He’s Been A Super Batsman &#8211; Geoffrey Boycott
IND vs ENG: Supporters Of Rohit Sharma Stop Defending The Indefensible He’s Been A Super Batsman – Geoffrey Boycott

Feb 4, 2024, 4:24 PM

IND vs ENG: You Can Bet Your Bottom Dollar That Every Batter On The Test Scene Will Struggle Against Jasprit Bumrah &#8211; Stuart Broad
IND vs ENG: You Can Bet Your Bottom Dollar That Every Batter On The Test Scene Will Struggle Against Jasprit Bumrah – Stuart Broad

Feb 4, 2024, 3:22 PM

IND vs ENG: We Have A Lot Of Confidence In Him &#8211; Jasprit Bumrah Backs Mukesh Kumar&#8217;s Selection In The 2nd Innings
IND vs ENG: We Have A Lot Of Confidence In Him – Jasprit Bumrah Backs Mukesh Kumar’s Selection In The 2nd Innings

Feb 4, 2024, 1:49 PM

IND vs ENG: It&#8217;s Boom Boom Bumrah, He Completely Ran Through The England Lineup &#8211; Ab de Villiers Hails Jasprit Bumrah For His Impressive Spell Of Fast Bowling
IND vs ENG: It’s Boom Boom Bumrah, He Completely Ran Through The England Lineup – Ab de Villiers Hails Jasprit Bumrah For His Impressive Spell Of Fast Bowling

Feb 4, 2024, 1:06 PM

IND vs ENG: KL Rahul Likely To Return To Playing 11 For The Third Test, Selectors Will Hold Talks With Virat Kohli &#8211; Reports
IND vs ENG: KL Rahul Likely To Return To Playing 11 For The Third Test, Selectors Will Hold Talks With Virat Kohli – Reports

Feb 4, 2024, 12:53 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy