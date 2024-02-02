IND vs ENG: He Is The Most Dangerous Indian Batter At The Moment – Owais Shah Hails Yashasvi Jaiswal For His Brilliant Century Against England

Former England cricketer Owais Shah regarded young Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal as the most threatening batter in the current Indian batting order. On Day 1 of the second Test against England at Visakhapatnam’s ACA-VDCA Stadium, the left-handed opener struck his second test century, putting India in a strong position.

Yashasvi Jaiswal too got a start in the ongoing second Test and made the most of his opportunity with the Indian team. Unlike in the first Test, the youngster did not play aggressively before shifting gears.

The left-handed opener spearheaded India’s effort with the bat, scoring a century in the second session of the day. The Mumbai-born batter celebrated his first Test century on home turf by hitting Tom Hartley for a six.

Speaking at the post-match press conference in Jiocinema, Owais Shah praised Yashasvi Jaiswal for his brilliant batting against England in the second test, highlighting his progression to international cricket and believing that he is the most dangerous Indian batter at the moment for England.

“The talent is there. He has maintained the same approach in domestic cricket. We looked at how he batted in the IPL and that is why he got the opportunity in international cricket. We saw that in the first Test how attacking he can be. He hit two sixes off Tom Hartley’s first over.

“Even here, he tried to be positive. Hit Joe Root for a boundary early on. It was in the air but this is how modern-day batters play. What an innings he has played so far. I think he is the most dangerous Indian batter at the moment,” Owais Shah said.

Yashasvi Jaiswal made it into the Indian team following a terrific IPL season with the Rajasthan Royals and a domestic season with Mumbai. He impressed everyone with his fearless approach to batting at the top of the order.

Coming into the game, India won the toss and chose to bat first. Jaiswal and Rohit scored 40 runs for the first wicket before rookie Shoaib Bashir dismissed India’s captain for 14.

Shubman Gill appeared to be in good form but was unable to capitalize, and he was fired by James Anderson. He left after scoring 34 runs and contributing 49 runs with Jaiswal for the second wicket. The Left-handed batter was rock solid in the 1st innings with other Indian batters batting around him on Day 1.