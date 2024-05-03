RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans will be taking on each other in the 52nd game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday (May 4).

RCB vs GT: Match Preview:

RCB will be keen to extend their recent resurgence and eye another win their slim playoffs chances alive. After losing six games in a row, they have won their last two games and will be eyeing a hat-trick of wins. In their last game, the Bengaluru-based blew GT away and will be looking to complete a double over the Shubman Gill-led side.

RCB and GT locked horns against each other on last Sunday and the former won the game by nine wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium. After GT posted 200/3, RCB chased down the total in just 16 overs by losing one wicket thanks to a whirlwind 41-ball century from Will Jacks and unbeaten half-century from Virat Kohli.

GT have lost their last two games and currently languishing in the bottom half of the points table. GT will be desperate to win the upcoming game against RCB to revive their playoffs chances. Another slipup will be a huge blow for their playoffs hopes.

IPL 2024 points table:

With four wins and six defeats, GT are currently at the eighth spot in the points table. On the other hand, RCB are at the tenth spot with three wins and seven defeats so far.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 10 8 2 0 0 16 0.622 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 6 3 0 0 12 1.096 Lucknow Super Giants 10 6 4 0 0 12 0.094 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 6 4 0 0 12 0.072 Chennai Super Kings 10 5 5 0 0 10 0.627 Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.442 Punjab Kings 10 4 6 0 0 8 -0.062 Gujarat Titans 10 4 6 0 0 8 -1.113 Mumbai Indians 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.272 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.415

RCB vs GT: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

RCB:

1st match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. 2nd match: Beat Punjab Kings by six wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by six wickets. 3rd match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. 4th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs. 5th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. 6th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.

Lost against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. 7th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs. 8th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by one run.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by one run. 9th match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs. 10th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by nine wickets.

GT:

1st match: Beat Mumbai Indians by six runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by six runs. 2nd match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs. 3rd match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. 4th match: Lost against Punjab Kings by three wickets.

Lost against Punjab Kings by three wickets. 5th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs. 6th match: Beat Rajasthan Royals by three wickets.

Beat Rajasthan Royals by three wickets. 7th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by four wickets.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by four wickets. 8th match: Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets. 9th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by four runs.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by four runs. 10th match: Lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by nine wickets.

RCB vs GT: Match info:

Match Played Between Royal Challengers Bengaluru & Gujarat Titans Series name IPL 2024 Date 04-May-24 Stadium MA Chidambaram Stadium, Mumbai

RCB vs GT Head To Head record:

RCB GT 04 Matches played 04 02 Won 02 02 Lost 02 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between RCB and GT:

Ground Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Titans No Result Total Brabourne Stadium 0 1 0 1 Narendra Modi Stadium 1 0 0 1 M Chinnaswamy Stadium 0 1 0 1 Wankhede Stadium 1 0 0 1 Overall 2 2 0 4

RCB vs GT Weather Report & Pitch Report:

RCB vs GT Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 34°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 190

RCB Squad:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar

GT squad:

Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Matthew Wade, Umesh Yadav, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra

Fantasy stats for RCB vs GT:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all RCB players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain RCB D Karthik Wicket Keeper 10 6 0 1 RCB G Maxwell All Rounder 10 6 1 0 RCB V Kohli Batter 10 6 3 0 RCB C Green All Rounder 10 5 1 1 RCB F du Plessis Batter 10 5 0 0 RCB K Sharma Bowler 10 5 0 0 RCB M Siraj Bowler 10 5 0 0 RCB A Joseph Bowler 10 4 0 0 RCB A Rawat Wicket Keeper 10 4 0 0 RCB R Patidar Batter 10 4 0 1 RCB L Ferguson Bowler 10 3 0 0 RCB S Prabhudessai Batter 10 3 0 0 RCB V VijayKumar Bowler 10 3 0 0 RCB W Jacks All Rounder 5 3 1 0 RCB A Deep Bowler 8 2 0 1 RCB R Topley Bowler 5 2 0 0 RCB S Singh All Rounder 3 2 0 0 RCB Y Dayal Bowler 10 2 0 0 RCB M Dagar Bowler 6 1 0 0 RCB M Lomror Batter 10 1 0 0 RCB H Sharma Bowler 2 0 0 0 RCB S Chauhan Batter 3 0 0 0 RCB T Curran Bowler 1 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all GT players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain GT S Sudharsan Batter 10 9 0 1 GT W Saha Wicket Keeper 10 7 0 0 GT K Williamson Batter 10 6 0 1 GT Rashid-Khan Bowler 10 6 0 1 GT J Little Bowler 10 5 0 0 GT N Ahmad Bowler 10 5 0 0 GT D Miller Batter 10 4 0 1 GT M Wade Wicket Keeper 10 4 0 0 GT R Sai Kishore Bowler 10 4 1 1 GT R Tewatia All Rounder 10 4 0 0 GT S Gill Batter 10 4 1 0 GT A Manohar Batter 10 3 0 0 GT M Sharma Bowler 10 3 1 0 GT U Yadav Bowler 10 3 0 0 GT S Johnson Bowler 5 2 0 0 GT S Khan All Rounder 10 2 0 0 GT S Warrier Bowler 4 2 0 0 GT V Shankar Batter 10 2 0 0 GT A Omarzai All Rounder 7 1 0 1 GT D Nalkande Bowler 6 1 0 0 GT K Tyagi Bowler 4 1 0 0 GT B Sharath Wicket Keeper 1 0 0 0 GT J Yadav Bowler 2 0 0 0

RCB vs GT Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of RCB vs GT for the 52nd match of IPL 2024:

RCB Playing XI:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

RCB impact players:

Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Himanshu Sharma, Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak

GT Playing XI:

Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

GT impact players:

Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar

Most runs and wickets for RCB and GT in IPL 2024:

Most runs for RCB in IPL 2024 Virat Kohli – 500 runs Most wickets for RCB in IPL 2024 Yash Dayal – 8 wickets Most runs for GT in IPL 2024 Sai Sudharsan – 418 runs Most wickets for GT in IPL 2024 Mohit Sharma – 10 wickets

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli will be looking to continue his red-hot form in the ongoing IPL 2024. With 500 runs from 10 games, he is currently the second leading run-scorer in the tournament.

Virat Kohli will be looking to continue his red-hot form in the ongoing IPL 2024. With 500 runs from 10 games, he is currently the second leading run-scorer in the tournament. Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill will have a point to prove in the upcoming game after missing out on India’s T20 World Cup squad. In the last game against RCB, he scored just 16 runs and will be looking to make amends.

Top Picks for RCB vs GT Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Cameron Green: Cameron Green has been making an impact with both bat and ball in recent games. So far, he has scored 111 runs and picked up six wickets.

Cameron Green has been making an impact with both bat and ball in recent games. So far, he has scored 111 runs and picked up six wickets. Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan had a disastrous outing in the last game against RCB. The leg-spinner was taken to the cleaners by Will Jacks as he conceded 51 runs in his four overs. He will be desperate to bounce back.

Budget Picks for RCB vs GT Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Mohammed Siraj: Earlier this week, Mohammed Siraj was named in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup and he will be looking to justify the selection with a good show against GT. So far, he has picked up 6 wickets.

Earlier this week, Mohammed Siraj was named in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup and he will be looking to justify the selection with a good show against GT. So far, he has picked up 6 wickets. Sai Sudharsan: Sai Sudharsan has been one of the few positives for GT this season. The southpaw has been very consistent with the bat this season. With 418 runs, he is currently the third highest run-scorer in IPL 2024.

RCB vs GT Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha Batsmen Faf du Plessis Virat Kohli (c) Rajat Patidar Shubman Gill (vc) Sai Sudharsan Allrounders Glenn Maxwell Cameron Green Will Jacks Bowlers Mohammed Siraj Rashid Khan

RCB vs GT Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha Batsmen Faf du Plessis Virat Kohli Shubman Gill Sai Sudharsan Allrounders Glenn Maxwell (c) Cameron Green Will Jacks Bowlers Mohammed Siraj Rashid Khan (vc) Mohit Sharma

RCB vs GT Match Prediction Today: