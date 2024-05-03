The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named the 26 match officials for the first round of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States and the West Indies.

Twenty umpires and six match referees will officiate the ninth edition of the event, featuring 20 teams playing 55 matches over 28 days in nine different locales in the largest ICC T20 World Cup history.

Richard Illingworth, last year’s winner of the David Shepherd Trophy for ICC Umpire of the Year, joins Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney, and Paul Reiffel on the elite list of umpires, all of whom appeared in the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Final between England and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Umpires Nitin Menon and J Madanagopal and match-referee Javagal Srinath included

The match referees squad comprises Ranjan Madugalle, who officiated the 2022 Final, and Jeff Crowe, the format’s most experienced referee.

Crowe has officiated in the most T20Is, with 175 appearances, while Andrew Pycroft, also on the elite list, is only one match away from surpassing the 150 T20I milestone.

It is an exciting time for Jayaraman Madanagopal, Sam Nogajski, Allahudien Paleaker, Rashid Riaz, and Asif Yaqoob, who will make their senior men’s event debuts.

Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager – Cricket said: “Within the selected cohort, we have a compliment of experienced match officials and other high performing members who have been recognized for their strong and consistent performances. The throughput from the pathway programme will continue to see the development and emergence of high-quality match officials across the game. With 20 teams and 55 matches played over 28 days, this will be the biggest T20 World Cup ever and we are proud of the team we have assembled. We are confident that our officials will perform strongly. We wish them all the best of luck for what promises to be a very exciting tournament.”

The Match Officials for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024:

Umpires: Chris Brown, Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Allahudien Paleker, Richard Kettleborough, Jayaraman Madanagopal, Nitin Menon, Sam Nogajski, Ahsan Raza, Rashid Riaz, Paul Reiffel, Langton Rusere, Shahid Saikat, Rodney Tucker, Alex Wharf, Joel Wilson and Asif Yaqoob.

Match referees: David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Andrew Pycroft, Richie Richardson and Javagal Srinath.

Four senior men’s event debutants off to the #T20WorldCup 2024. The 26 match officials announced for the first round of the upcoming tournament ⬇https://t.co/Ni0y0ESsTA — ICC (@ICC) May 3, 2024

