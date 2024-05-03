The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on May 3, 2024, announced the schedule of Pakistan’s tour of South Africa that will take place later this year. It will be an all-format tour which will start on December 10.

The team will fly to Durban on December 2 after returning from Australia on November 19, having played three ODIs and three T20Is between November 4 and November 18. After returning from their African trip on January 8, the national team will play three one-day internationals against New Zealand and South Africa at home, followed by the eight-team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

Before the tours of Australia and South Africa, Pakistan will host Bangladesh and England for two and three Tests, respectively. This means they will play seven Tests, a minimum of 10 ODIs, and six T20Is in the six months from August 2024 to January 2025.

Pakistan to play 3 T20I, 3 ODIs and two Tests against South Africa in the rainbow nation

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced today the specifics of its tour to South Africa in the second half of 2024, which would include three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Test matches.

The T20Is will take place from December 10 to 14, in Durban, Centurion, and Johannesburg. The one-day internationals will be played in Paarl, Cape Town, and Johannesburg from December 17 to 22, while the two ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 matches will be contested in Centurion (December 26-30) and Cape Town (3-7 January).

This will be Pakistan’s seventh Test tour to South Africa since 1994-95. Their two Test victories were in the 1997-98 and 2006-2007 series.

In ODIs, Pakistan has won two of the last three series in 2013-2014 and 2020-21, while South Africa triumphed in 2002-2003 (4-1), 2006-2007 (3-1), 2012-2013 (3-2), and 2018-2019 (3-2).

In 12 T20Is to date, Pakistan leads 6-5 in head-to-head encounters, with one match ending in no result.

Schedule:

10 Dec – 1st T20I, Durban

13 Dec – 2nd T20I, Centurion

14 Dec – 3rd T20I, Johannesburg

17 Dec – 1st ODI, Paarl

19 Dec – 2nd ODI, Cape Town

22 Dec – 3rd ODI, Johannesburg

26-30 Dec – 1st Test, Centurion

3-7 Jan – 2nd Test, Cape Town

🚨 Dates confirmed for Pakistan tour of South Africa 🇵🇰🇿🇦 More details ➡️ https://t.co/r8TRsLYWGY#SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/nZaV0wRp0m — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 3, 2024

Also Read: Watch: “Never Doubt Virat Kohli” – Irfan Pathan Hails India Legend As A Big-Match Player

