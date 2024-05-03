Virat Kohli shouldn’t be doubted, feels Irfan Pathan as the former India all-rounder hailed the batting legend for his temperament in big matches in events like the World Cups. Kohli was named in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

India, who are grouped with Pakistan, Ireland, the United States, and Canada, will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York, followed by a crucial encounter against Pakistan on June 9 at the same venue.

Virat Kohli has been opening for his IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru for some time, and while doing so this season, he has already scored 500 runs, including a century and four fifties, at a strike rate of 147.49, putting him second on the list of top run-getters in IPL 2024.

Irfan Pathan, former India pacer cum commentator, went a step ahead to predict that when time comes for a stiff chase during the T20 World Cup, it will be Virat Kohli who will be standing there till the end.

“Jab waqt aata hai, yehi player akela khada hota hai, Virat Kohli (when it’s required, he is the player who stands alone). Believe me, there will be a point during the T20 World Cup when there will be need, and the guy you will find chasing it till the end will be him, Virat Kohli,” Irfan Pathan said on Star Sports.

‘Never doubt Virat Kohli’ – Irfan Pathan

To further stress Kohli’s established track record while chasing, which also earned him the label ‘chase master’, Pathan mentioned India vs Pakistan encounter in Melbourne during the T20 World Cup 2022 where Kohli famously smashed Haris Rauf for two sixes to pull India back into contention.

Virat’s 53-ball 82 not out led India to a historic four-wicket victory. Kohli went onto the be the highest run-getter of the T20 world Cup 2022.

“Pick all the big matches, especially when chasing, you won’t find a bigger player than him in T20 cricket. He has a calculative mind. (He is like) ‘You keep talking about strike rate, I will keep talking about chasing runs and the target.’ Never doubt Virat Kohli’. I was saying the same thing even when the squad was not yet selected. He is a big-match player, a World Cup player. When the World Cup comes, he will have an impact,” said Irfan.

