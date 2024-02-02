IND vs ENG: I Thought He Under-bowled Himself As Captain – Ben Stokes On Utilising Joe Root’s Bowling Prowess In The 1st Test

England Test captain Ben Stokes praised Joe Root’s bowling performance in the opening Test of the five-match series against India ahead of the second game in Vizag. The England skipper hailed Root for his outstanding all-around performance for the team in the longer format of the game.

Joe Root displayed his exceptional bowling skills in the first Test, taking five crucial wickets across both innings. The off-spinner picked up four wickets in the first innings, being the top-wicket taker for the side. He also took KL Rahul’s crucial wicket in the second innings. The recent encounter at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium saw the Ben Stokes-led squad win by 28 runs.

Speaking ahead of the second Test, England captain Ben Stokes jokingly claimed the credit for turning Joe Root into a bowler and emphasized the importance of Root’s bowling ability, in addition to his batting prowess, to the team.

“I did always say to Joe I thought he under-bowled himself as captain, and when he walked off with four-fer I did say to him, ‘see, I told ya I’d make a bowler out of ya’,”

“Having someone like that out here who is not only someone to throw the ball to and change the pace of the game up – he’s bowled me lots of overs, Joe has – then having him batting at four and the runs he’s scored and how important he is to us.