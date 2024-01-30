sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

Cricket News

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IND vs ENG: If Ollie Pope And Tom Hartley Continue To Play Like This It Will Be A Whitewash – Monty Panesar

IND vs ENG: If Ollie Pope And Tom Hartley Continue To Play Like This It Will Be A Whitewash – Monty Panesar

Avinash T

Jan 30, 2024 at 11:57 AM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
IND vs ENG: If Ollie Pope And Tom Hartley Continue To Play Like This It Will Be A Whitewash &#8211; Monty Panesar

Former England spinner Monty Panesar made a massive prediction on the result of the ongoing five-match Test series between India and England after the Ben Stokes-led side thrilling win the first test in Hyderabad. The Visitors outplayed the home side by 28 runs after being under the pump for the first two days of the match.

England gave a mammoth 190-run lead in the first innings, but Ollie Pope’s brilliant 196 helped them pull off an incredible recovery. This was England’s third victory in the current World Test Championship cycle. On Day 4 of the Test match, the Ben Stokes-led side successfully defended the 231-run mark, giving them a 1-0 lead in the red-ball series in India.

Speaking to ANI, Monty Panesar said that England have a good chance of completing a clean sweep in India if Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley repeat their performances in the remaining matches.

Monty Panesar
Monty Panesar Credits: Twitter

“If Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley continue to play like this it will be a whitewash, it will be 5-0 for England. It can happen if Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley play like this,” Monty Panesar said.

Ollie Pope made 196 runs, helping England overturn their deficit in the 1st innings and set India a 231-run total defend in Hyderabad. In his debut Test match, Tom Hartley took seven wickets for 62 runs in the second innings, rattling India’s batting unit.

It Feels Like England Have Won The World Cup – Monty Panesar

Monty Panesar stated India captain Rohit Sharma was surprised and had no response to Ollie Pope’s masterclass in the first test, in which he batted for 278 balls and hit 21 boundaries, describing it as one of the best innings he had ever seen and comparing the first Test victory to winning the World Cup. He predicted that the Hyderabad Test victory would leave an everlasting impact on English cricket history.

“It is a very big victory, no one even imagined this was even possible. Everyone thought that England would lose after a 190 deficit but Ollie Pope had a brilliant inning, one of the best innings we have seen in a long time and Rohit Sharma was clueless.”

England Cricket Team
England Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“It was one of the most famous victories England have ever produced overseas. This is big news in England. It feels like we have won the World Cup,” Monty Panesar added.

India are a difficult team to beat at home in Test cricket. Despite losing to Australia in Indore last year, they have traditionally performed well in these conditions. Ollie Pope’s innings took the wind out of India’s sails and Tom Hartley’s brilliance with the ball in the 2nd innings.

Tagged:

England National Cricket Team

IND vs ENG 2024

India National Cricket Team

Monty Panesar

Ollie Pope

Tom Hartley

Related Article
IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Is Past His Best, England Have A Golden Chance To Topple India On Their Own Patch &#8211; Geoffrey Boycott
IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Is Past His Best, England Have A Golden Chance To Topple India On Their Own Patch – Geoffrey Boycott

Jan 30, 2024, 4:36 PM

IND vs ENG: India Need To Stop Giving The Freedom That The England Players Are Getting &#8211; Monty Panesar
IND vs ENG: India Need To Stop Giving The Freedom That The England Players Are Getting – Monty Panesar

Jan 30, 2024, 4:20 PM

IND vs ENG: He Is Tough Character And Obviously Bowled Us To The Test Win &#8211; Brendon McCullum Hails Tom Hartley For His Impressive Debut
IND vs ENG: He Is Tough Character And Obviously Bowled Us To The Test Win – Brendon McCullum Hails Tom Hartley For His Impressive Debut

Jan 30, 2024, 3:47 PM

IND vs ENG: As A Spinner, People Are Going To Come After You &#8211; Tom Hartley Opens Up About Bowling To Aggressive Yashasvi Jaiswal On His Debut
IND vs ENG: As A Spinner, People Are Going To Come After You – Tom Hartley Opens Up About Bowling To Aggressive Yashasvi Jaiswal On His Debut

Jan 30, 2024, 3:04 PM

IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja Likely To Be Ruled Out Of Remainder Of England Test Series &#8211; Reports
IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja Likely To Be Ruled Out Of Remainder Of England Test Series – Reports

Jan 30, 2024, 2:15 PM

IND vs ENG: Imam-ul-Haq Reacts To Sarfaraz Khan&#8217;s Inclusion In The Indian Squad For The Second Test Against England
IND vs ENG: Imam-ul-Haq Reacts To Sarfaraz Khan’s Inclusion In The Indian Squad For The Second Test Against England

Jan 30, 2024, 12:59 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy