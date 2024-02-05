IND vs ENG: India Were Quite Cautious, Even When They Had A Big Lead – James Anderson On India’s Defensive Batting Approach

Veteran England pacer James Anderson believes that Indian batters were anxious playing against them in the second innings and pleased with their attitude in the red-ball format of the game over the last few years. The 41-year-old bowled exceptionally well in the second test under batting-friendly conditions.

Rohit Sharma-led side resumed their innings at 28-0 with a 171-run advantage but lost both openers within the first hour of day three, with Indian batters struggling to perform under pressure. Shubman Gill scored a century and formed crucial partnerships with Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel to help the visitors chase the target of 399 runs.

Speaking to TNT Sports following the day’s play, James Anderson highlighted India’s cautious approach against England despite their large advantage. However, the seasoned pacer believes England would attempt to hunt it down in 60 or 70 overs.

“I think the nerves were there to see today, the way they batted, I think they didn’t know how many was enough, They were quite cautious, even when they had a big lead. The chat last night from the coach was that if they get 600, we were going to go for it.”

“It makes it very clear to everyone that we will try to do it tomorrow, I know there are 180 overs left in the game, but we will try to do it in 60 or 70. That’s the way we play,” James Anderson said.

England’s highest wicket-taker James Anderson was probably the greatest English bowler over two innings. The 41-year-old surrendered less than three runs per over in 35 overs, taking five wickets including the crucial wicket Yashasvi Jaiswal twice in the match.

We’ve Got So Much Quality In Our Dressing Room – James Anderson

James Anderson was pleased with the team’s performance in the longer format of the game over the last two years under the guidance of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, and he expects England batters to come out and perform for the team in the second innings to chase down the mammoth total.

“There’s been moments throughout the last two years, particularly in the last 12 months, that makes us think we’re doing something well because of the way teams have reacted.

“The wicket is still pretty good, the odd one’s keeping low but you expect that. We’ve got so much quality in our dressing room, there are guys in there who can maybe get 150 for us tomorrow and win us the game,” James Anderson added.

Under Stokes-McCullum, England won 14 of 19 Tests and lost four. They only drew one, demonstrating how result-oriented their efforts have been. The Men in Blue are one of the most strong sides at home and have not lost a Test series in the subcontinent in nearly a decade and England would be keen on winning the series in away condition after 12 long years.