IND vs ENG: IPL Superstardom Of Some Of The Players Will Count To England’s Benefit – Steven Finn On England’s Chances To Win Series Against India

Former England pacer Steven Finn believes the visitors must impress the Indian audience with their game style to win a Test series at the away soul and believes that the England players’ popularity from the IPL will aid them in the series.

England will embark on Indian territory to complete their 12-year quest to win a Test series here. The Ben Stokes-led team will play a five-match Test series against India, beginning January 25 in Hyderabad. It will be a litmus test for the side, which has struggled with the bat against a quality Indian spin bowling attack.

Speaking to Espncricinfo, Steven Finn believes that playing in the IPL would be a huge advantage for England players and that having Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, and Mark Wood in the squad would help the side because of their popularity in Indian conditions.

“I think the IPL superstardom of some of the players will count to England’s benefit. Kevin Pietersen aside, that 2012 team, people weren’t really superstars in India, whereas you have quite a few guys this time going over who have played in the IPL and are superstars in that. I think that will count,” Steven Finn said.

England is currently preparing for the training camp in the UAE as they prepare for one of their toughest challenges away from home. The Ben Stokes-led side has enjoyed a successful run, playing an aggressive style of cricket known as Bazball, and will be eager to make an impact as the visiting English squad confronts its most difficult test yet in red-ball cricket.

Ben Stokes And Brendon McCullum At The Helm Gives England An Opportunity – Steven Finn

Steven Finn recalled the remarkable victories he had helped England achieve on foreign trips including the one against India in 2012, citing winning the hearts of the audience as a major aspect of the team’s success. He also stated that having McCullum and Stokes, two IPL legends, at the helm will benefit the England team.

“The three most memorable tours I went on, India 2012, Australia 2010-11 and South Africa 2016, all three of them, one of the motivations for us was to try and get the opposition public on side and turn them against their own team. That’s a huge benefit to you, and having Stokes and McCullum at the helm gives England an opportunity to do that,” Steven Finn added.

England will travel to India with newfound optimism, having not lost a single Test series since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum has taken the responsibility in the leadership positions. England defeated Pakistan 3-0 and managed to draw the Ashes 2023 against Australia with their much-talked-about Bazball tactic and would be keen on replicating their aggressive approach against India in the away conditions.