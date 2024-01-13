IND vs ENG: It Was An Emotional Moment For The Entire Family – Dhruv Jurel Opens Up After Senior India Call-up

Young Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel expressed his excitement after earning a maiden call-up to the senior Indian team for the opening two matches against England. The Uttar Pradesh cricketer described his family’s emotional reaction after his selection into the senior Indian squad.

Dhruv Jurel has consistently scored runs in domestic cricket and for India A. He was India’s keeper-batsman in the 2020 U19 World Cup and has been a regular member of the India A and emerging Indian teams over the last year or two.

Speaking to Dainik Jagran, Dhruv Jurel revealed that his friends informed him of his selection to the Indian Test team for the England series. He also added that his family became emotional when they learned of him sharing the dressing room with veteran batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

“My friends told me that I have been selected for the England series. I was very happy. I have performed well for India A. But I didn’t think about my selection for the senior team. I just focussed on performing well,” Dhruv Jurel said.

“When I told my dad, he was ecstatic. He asked me which Indian team I have been selected. I said ‘the one with Rohit (Sharma) bhaiya and Virat (Kohli) bhaiya’. It was an emotional moment for the entire family,” Dhruv Jurel added.

Dhruv Jurel was one of three wicketkeeper batsmen selected for the high-octane home series against England. The 22-year-old has established himself as a bright new prospect in the IPL 2023, earning a spot on the India A team. The wicket-keeper batsman recently represented India A against South Africa A, making an impressive 69 runs in Benoni against South Africa A bowling attack.

This Will Be An Entirely Different Experience – Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel stated that he wants to focus on improving his game and continuing to believe in himself to play for the team at the highest level. The wicket-keeper is excited to share the dressing room with the legends he has watched on television over the years and hopes to learn as much as possible.

“I’m not concerned about others. I just want to focus on my game and keep believing. I really don’t know what to say. I will share the dressing room with the heroes that I have watched on television. This will be an entirely different experience. I would try to learn as much as possible,” Dhruv Jurel added.

Jurel made his IPL debut last season and appears to have improved since then across all formats. He was selected for the Emerging Teams Asia Cup squad and thereafter flew to South Africa with the India A team and is currently part of the India A series against England Lions.