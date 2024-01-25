IND vs ENG: It’s Something That We Try And Stay Away From – Ben Stokes Opens Up On The “Bazball” Brand Of Cricket

England captain Ben Stokes revealed that head coach Brendon McCullum is not more passionate about the term ‘Bazball’ and stated that the squad strives to avoid it as much as possible. England’s positive and aggressive brand of Test cricket has captivated the world since Stokes and McCullum teamed up to lead the senior national team in 2022.

‘Bazball’ has been the buzz of the town as England takes on India on the first test of the five-match test series. The strategy has succeeded for England thus far, and Many believe that the Ben Stokes-led side has the ability to end India’s dominance in home Test cricket.

However, many fear that England’s overly aggressive attitude may backfire in Indian conditions.

The ongoing Test series in India is viewed as the most significant test of England’s strategy or the Bazball, as visiting teams have struggled against India in India, particularly against their spinners. No team has defeated India in a Test series in India since an Alastair Cook-led team accomplished it in 2012.

Speaking on JioCinema, Ben Stokes claimed that Bazball is the terminology coined by the media and that the team wants to steer away from it. He also added that their head coach Brendon McCullum hates the term and only wants to continue the aggressive type of cricket in red-ball cricket.

“Bazball. It’s a phrase that got created in the media. It’s something that we try and stay away from. Baz hates it. Whenever that word pops up, we just try and say that’s how the England team plays its Test match cricket,” Ben Stokes said.

England has disrupted the traditional conventions of Test cricket by scoring at a quick rate and making bold decisions on the field, which is named a “Bazball” after coach McCullum’s nickname ‘Baz’.

England had a tough time under Joe Root in 2021 and 2022. England elected to reset their entire top management when Root stood down as captain and the coaching staff was changed. Stokes took over as captain in 2022, and England hired former New Zealand captain McCullum as their Test coach, much to the astonishment of many.

Since Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes have taken over the team, England has won 13 of 18 Tests, dominating opposing sides with their daring and aggressive attitude on the field with both bat and ball.

England has won a series in Pakistan and New Zealand, and they came back from 0-2 down to square the Ashes series against Australia at home last year and the Ben Stokes-led side would keen to showcase their dominating brand of cricket in the away conditions.