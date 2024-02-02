sportzwiki logo
  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IND vs ENG: KS Bharat Opens Up On The Challenge Of Keeping Wickets In Home Conditions

IND vs ENG: KS Bharat Opens Up On The Challenge Of Keeping Wickets In Home Conditions

Avinash T

Feb 2, 2024 at 1:46 PM

IND vs ENG: KS Bharat Opens Up On The Challenge Of Keeping Wickets In Home Conditions

Indian wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat believes that there is nothing comfortable about playing cricket and that it takes a lot of hard work to be at the top of his game with gloves on spinner-friendly surfaces in India. In the first test against England in Hyderabad, the 30-year-old impressed everyone with his glovework.

KS Bharat was given the chance to play in the first Test against England in Hyderabad because the Indian team wanted a specialist wicketkeeper to keep for their quality spinners. He proved his worth by making some outstanding takes throughout the game.

Speaking to the media before the second test, KS Bharat emphasized that playing cricket at the highest level requires a lot of hard effort. He prefers to focus on the present rather than the future and believes that playing a sweep or reverse sweep in Test cricket makes it more difficult to keep a wicket.

“There is nothing like comfort when playing sport. You should never think you are comfortable. The key thing is to be in the present. You have to be prepared all the time. There is no complacent mindset. I like to keep it simple.”

KS Bharat
KS Bharat Credits: Twitter

“It is interesting from behind the stumps. Being a wicketkeeper, it is fun while the batter plays reverse sweeps and sweeps as it keeps me in the game. If I can take a catch, I am happy to contribute. I always dreamt of keeping wickets for India. You practice as a keeper in a certain way in India. It does not impact my keeping,” KS Bharat said.

In Hyderabad, KS Bharat had to adapt his wicket-keeping skills as players like Ollie Pope frequently employed sweeps and reverse sweeps to upset the rhythm of the Indian bowlers. Bharat is prepared to face more of the same in Visakhapatnam.

I Feel Proud To Be Playing In Front Of My Home Crowds – KS Bharat

KS Bharat acknowledged his excitement at playing in front of his home crowd, but he is completely focused on putting India’s campaign right in the ongoing five-match test series against England. India’s second Test against England begins on Friday, February 2 at Visakhapatnam, with Bharat as the local player.

KS Bharat And Dhruv Jurel
KS Bharat And Dhruv Jurel Credits: Twitter

“Playing in front of your home crowd is special. I am looking at this as any other Test match. There is something to look forward to. We are looking to bounce back. There will be a lot of noises.

“Good and bad. You have to be in the present moment. I feel proud to be playing in front of my home crowds. We have to first win the Test match,” KS Bharat added.

KS Bharat becomes the state’s second cricketer to play a Test match at home. Bharat was born in Vishakapatnam and started training with the Andhra domestic squad at the age of eleven. The Indian wicket-keeper batter would be keen on contributing to the team’s success on home soil.

Tagged:

England National Cricket Team

IND vs ENG 2024

India National Cricket Team

KS Bharat

