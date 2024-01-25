IND vs ENG: No Regrets For This Team – Sunil Gavaskar Decodes England’s Bazball Approach Of Cricket

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on the England team for playing a positive brand of cricket in red-ball cricket. The Ben Stokes-led side has been successful in playing an aggressive brand of Test cricket, which has suited them in recent years.

England’s team is playing an aggressive form of cricket known as “Bazball,” pushing for the win in every test match under new captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum as the team has achieved the desired results in the longer format of the game, bringing new excitement to Test cricket.

Speaking on air on Day 1 of the IND versus ENG 1st Test in Hyderabad, Sunil Gavaskar feels that English players have the freedom to express themselves and be aggressive in the game and that they will have no regret if they are dismissed for doing so.

“There is no regrets for this team. The players will go after if there is opportunity but even if they get out doing that, they are not going to regret it,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

With Ben Stokes taking over as captain under Brendon McCullum’s coaching, England is reinventing test cricket with their approach, and they will look to do well against Australia on home soil.

England’s cricket team has been experiencing a purple patch in red-ball cricket and the team would be keen on continuing their aggressive brand of cricket against India.

The challenging spin-friendly conditions in India will surely put Ben Stokes and his team’s aggressive style of play to the ultimate test in the red-ball version of the game. England has only won one Test in its previous two red-ball tours of India, but it is the only team to have won a Test series.

On Day 1 of the first test, India bowled England out for 246 runs in the 1st innings, with the Indian spinners taking eight wickets between them. England captain Ben Stokes made 70 runs off 88 balls and was the last English wicket to lose, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah.

Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, And Joe Root had a good start to the innings before giving away their wickets.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal will be looking to form a strong partnership in the first innings to enable the Men in Blue to end on a high note on the first day.