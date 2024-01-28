IND vs ENG: Ollie Pope Joins Elite List Featuring Joe Root After 196-Run Knock In Hyderabad

England vice-captain Ollie Pope played an innings to remember for a long time in his cricketing career, as he blasted 196 runs to assist his team to 420 runs in their second innings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

In the first Test of their five-match series against India, Pope made 196 runs from 278 balls, including 21 boundaries. His innings helped England score 420 runs, giving India a 231-run target to win in Hyderabad and the batter was brave enough to hit the Indian bowlers around the park in the 2nd innings. Despite the challenging sub-continental wicket, Pope looked comfortable and dominated the Indian bowlers.

Ollie Pope now holds the fourth-highest Test score in India by an English batter, behind Joe Root (218 in 2021), Mike Gatting (207 in 1985), and Graeme Fowler (201 in 1985). He also became the first visiting player to score 150 or more runs in the second innings of an Indian Test since 2013.

England started their second innings well with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett opening the batting. However, England’s wickets fell one after the other, leaving Pope to keep England’s score ticking. He was then joined by Ben Foakes, with whom he helped England pass the 200-run milestone with a 112-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Pope put up a strong fight during the third session, hitting his first century on Indian soil. At the end of Day 3, England had a lead of 126 runs, with Pope remaining unbeaten on 148, and Rehan on 16.

On Day 4, Pope extended England’s lead by passing the 150-run mark before Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Rehan Ahmed in the opening session. The hosts then went with the second new ball, but Pope and debutant Tom Hartley combined for an 80-run partnership, taking England above the 400-run milestone.

He scored 196 runs off 278 balls, including 21 boundaries. His stunning innings enabled India to set a target of 231 runs in the series’ opening encounter. Jasprit Bumrah bowled Ollie Pope to end England’s second innings. Pope got fooled by Bumrah’s well-executed slower delivery while trying a reverse scoop.

Interestingly, India has not lost a home Test series in the past 12 years, defeating England twice during that time. However, the last team to defeat India at home was Alastair Cook’s England in 2012-13.